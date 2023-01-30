Two years after winning his first elected office to a seat on the Leesburg Town Council, Zach Cummings last week formally launched his bid for the newly redrawn 31st District state Senate seat.
“I won't say you can change things because my dad and I get into arguments about that, but you can help people and that's what I care about,” Cummings said to supporters gathered at the Leesburg Diner on Jan. 26. “It's about the people who don't know about coming to these [campaign] events. It's about the people who can't call their mayor or their [county] chair or their supervisor. It's the folks who are just working every day, coming home, and trying to put food on their table, trying to take care of their kids trying to make sure their kids have a good public education. That's who I'm fighting for. And that's who I'm going to go to Richmond to represent.”
Cummings served as a campaign manager nationally before settling in Leesburg and working as a Realtor. He was Randall’s campaign and finance manager during her 2015 campaign for county chair, when she unseated four-term incumbent Scott K. York in a three-way race.
Randall credited his support in securing that victory after she lost two previous campaigns for local office.
“And the first two times I ran, I was sure I was going to win. When I ran in ’15, I was sure I was going to lose and so I decided to run and talk about the things that I really cared about,” Randall said. “But when you have a candidate that doesn't believe that they're going to win, and just wants to talk about things that no one else is talking about, like mental health issues and substance abuse issues, and taking care of our nonprofits and funding our schools, no one wants to be that person's campaign manager, no one, and no one's giving that person money.”
“He believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. He believed in a candidate that had lost twice,” she said. “But he never stopped. And he never gave up on me. Zack Cummings is not going to give up on you when he becomes a state senator. He is going to go down to Richmond and he is going to push people in ways they don't want to be pushed. And he's going to talk about things that are hard, that people don't want to talk about. And he's going to make people sit in the room and listen to him. And he's going to have numbers to call and information to give. He's going to be there for you.”
Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk said that with two Town Council members seeking state office, municipalities should have a stronger voice in the General Assembly. Former Vice Mayor Marty Martinez stepped down last year after four terms to run for the 29th District seat in the House of Delegates.
Cummings outlined a platform focused on campaign finance reform, green energy, and supporting working families and unions.
“We need to have campaign finance reform in Virginia, because right now, anyone can give me as much money as they want and that's just not right. We need to have a contribution limit. We need to ban candidates and elected officials spending their campaign money on personal things. I could pay for my mortgage with the campaign account if I wanted to,” he said of the current laws. He also advocates a prohibition on campaign contributions from state sanctioned utility companies like Dominion Energy that are regulated by the legislature.
He said he wants to build on work being done at the Town Council level to begin converting the municipal fleet to hybrid and electric vehicles and exploring initiatives such as putting a solar power array on top of the Town Hall parking garage.
“We've got to create a green economy here in Virginia that provides jobs for everyone and lessens our dependence on fossil fuels and foreign oil. And we can do that here in Virginia. We can lead the charge,” he said. “… There are things we can continue to do in Richmond to help build this green economy. The key is it's got to be a great economy for everybody.”
He said more needs to be done for working families. He noted legislators are congratulating themselves on cutting the grocery tax—providing savings of only $1.50 for every $100—but said more needs to be done. “That’s not much if you're on the margin. It's not much if you're trying to pinch pennies and work together.”
He promised to represent small businesses.
“I'm a small business owner as a Realtor, and I've operated a small business with my wife and I can tell you that the conversations right now happening around tables about where this economy is heading are tough and I'm having some of those same conversations myself with my business,” Cummings said. “And so we need someone who's going down to Richmond to fight for the small businesses, not just the big corporations.”
“When we talk about dignity of work, one of the ways that we can ensure that our working Virginians have dignity of work is to get our unions more involved in it,” Cummings said. “We've got folks in the firefighters. I've been proud to stand out with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, who's currently striking right now. And I'm proud to stand with those with those men and women who have such an important job. They're, they're taking our residents, and our and the folks who live in Leesburg and Loudoun County from point A to point B. And we're asking them to do that to take that responsibility and to do it safely, all the while they're being paid under what other transit operators are being paid.”
Cummings said he supports an amendment to the Virginia constitution to protect abortion rights.
He said he believes politicians can make a difference.
“A lot of people when they run for office, they don't want to talk about politics. They want to talk about public service, which I love public service. But I also love politics because politics gives me optimism and gives me hope. I have a lot of I've worked with a lot of inspiring incredible candidates in my time working in politics,” Cummings said.
“And politics isn't a dirty thing people like to say, politics or politicians. But what politics is, is it gives us hope and it gives us a chance to do something for our communities and do something for the world,” he said. “And that's why I'm running for state Senate—not for me, and not for all of us here and for my son Jackson and his generation of kids who need to have a have the environment to grow up in and need to continue to receive the public education that helps them out. And so that's why I'm running from Virginia Senate. It's for my wife, for my son and for all of you.”
Cummings faces Leesburg attorney Russet Perry in a June 20 Democratic primary for the party nomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.