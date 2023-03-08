Sen. John J. Bell (D-13) has endorsed Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) for the new eastern Loudoun 32nd Senate District, following the decision that he will not run for the seat himself.
Bell has served in the state Senate since 2019, when he flipped the 13th Senate District blue. Absent a primary challenge, the new district seat, which was created in the last redistricting, was likely his to hold. He is the only incumbent state senator living in the district, which Virginia Public Access Project analysis puts safely in Democratic hands based on previous voting.
When Bell left the 87th District seat in the House of Delegates to take the Senate seat four years ago, Subramanyam was elected as his replacement in the House. Now, Bell has endorsed Subramanyam to follow him into the Senate, as well. Subramanyam announced his candidacy for the Senate seat the same day Bell announced he would not run again.
“Senator Bell is a friend and a mentor, and you would be hard-pressed to find a more dedicated public servant,” Subramanyam stated. “I am so grateful for his decades of service in the military and in public office, and we as Virginians have him to thank for so much of the progress we have made since he took office eight years ago.”
He also rolled out his campaign with other endorsements from national, state and local elected Democrats, including in Loudoun U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10); state Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33); Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) and supervisors Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn), Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) and Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), and the person who unseated his primary opponent Ibraheem Samirah in a primary challenge in 2021, Del. Irene Shin (D-86). Shin, the director of a civic engagement nonprofit who lives in Herndon, challenged Samirah in 2021 with the endorsement of the state Democratic party.
Greg Moulthrop, who Subramanyam defeated in his last House of Delegates election, has also thrown his hat into the Senate race for the Republicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.