The ballot is set for Loudoun County’s local elections in November that will feature another three-way contest for the county chairmanship and a School Board race that will have no more than two incumbents returning.
Tuesday night was the deadline for candidates to qualify for the ballot in the races for the Board of Supervisors, School Board, constitutional offices, town council seats, and for Soil and Water Conservation District board of directors.
Eighteen candidates are vying for the nine seats on the Board of Supervisors, with Vice Chair Koran Saines (D-Sterling) and Kristin Umstattd (D-Leesburg) running unopposed for re-election.
For her third consecutive race, incumbent County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) will face multiple challengers. She won the seat during a four-way race in 2015 and had two challengers in 2019. This fall, Republican Stephen Karbelk of Ashburn and independent Sam R. Kroiz of Lovettsville have joined the race.
In the Algonkian District, incumbent Juli E. Briskman (D) is being challenged by former School Board member Debbie Rose, the Republican nominee. Ashburn District incumbent Mike Turner (D) faces Republican Tumay D. Harding. Republican Michelle M. Suttle is challenging incumbent Sylvia Glass (D) in the Broad Run District. Independent John Griffin Ellis is challenging incumbent Caleb A. Kershner (R) in the Catoctin District. Three-term Dulles District incumbent Matthew Letourneau (R), the board’s longest-serving member, is challenged by Democrat Puja Khanna.
The newly created Little River District is an open seat. Democrat Laura TeKrony faces Republican Ram Venkatachalam in that race.
The School Board election features 19 candidates for the nine seats.
This year marks the transition to staggered terms for the School Board, a measure enacted after concerns about high turnover during the previous election in which only two experienced members returned. However, the results this year will be no better; only two incumbents are running.
Harris Mahedavi is challenged by Deana L. Griffiths in the Ashburn District. In the Leesburg District, Erika R. Ogedegde, who won a special election to fill a vacant seat last year, faces Lauren E. Shernoff.
The other seven seats will be open races.
Michael A. Rivera and Anne P. Donohue are campaigning countywide for the At Large seat. April M. Chandler and Viktoria Hunyadi are the candidates in the Algonkian District. Linda W. Deans and Christopher J. Hodges are running in the Broad Run District. It’s a three-way race in the Catoctin District, with Karen Lee LaBell, Daniel A. Brubaker and Megan E. Lockwood on the ballot. Melinda M. Mansfield is running unopposed for the Dulles District seat. Sumera Rashid and Joseph J. Smith are running in the Little River District. The Sterling District features another three-way race with Arben Istrefi, Sarath Kolla, and Amy M. Rissardi on the ballot. The winners in the Algonkian, Broad Run, Dulles, Leesburg, and Sterling districts will serve two-year terms.
Each of the five constitutional office seats are contested this year.
Incumbent Treasurer H. Rodger Zurn is retiring, ending a 33-year career in local government that started with a special election for a Board of Supervisors seat. He served seven terms as county treasurer. Seeking to take that seat are Republican Henry Charles Eckelberg and Democrat Robin A. Roopnarine.
Sheriff Michael Chapman (R) faces a challenge from Democrat Craig M. Buckley. Commissioner of the Revenue Robert Wertz (R) is being challenged by Democrat Sri S. Amudhanar. Clerk of the Court Gary Clemens (R) faces Independent Brian Allman in his bid for a third eight-year term.
With her primary win Tuesday night, incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj next will face Republican Robert D. Anderson, who held the seat from 1996 to 2003.
In another countywide race, six candidates are vying for three seats on the Soil and Water Control District board of directors. The roster includes Peter R. Holden, who retired from the district last year after 48 years of service. Incumbent directors John Flannery and Marina Schumacher are also joined on the ballot by Jonathan Keith Erickson, Derrick D. Clarke and Uzma A. Rasheed.
Middleburg and Round Hill have town council elections in November, and voters in Lovettsville, Purcellville and Hamilton will have special elections to fill vacant council seats.
In Middleburg, incumbent Mayor Bridge Littleton is unopposed for reelection. Incumbent council members John K. Daly and Chris W. Bernard are on the ballot with Pam A. Curran for three seats. Incumbent Phillip Miller, whose term expires Dec. 31, is not running.
Round Hill also has a full slate of candidates. Mayor Scott Ramsey is unopposed for reelection. Vice Mayor Mary Anne Graham is seeking another term. Isaac D. Pacheco, who was appointed to fill a vacancy, is running for a full four-year term. Jim E. Maulfair is on the ballot for an open seat, as Michael Hummel is not seeking reelection. Also, Dan Brzezynski, who was appointed to fill a vacancy earlier this month, was the only candidate to file for a special election for a term expiring in 2025.
Purcellville, Lovettsville and Hamilton also have town council vacancies resulting in a special election and giving candidates until Aug. 18 to qualify for the ballot.
In Purcellville, Caleb J. Stought is the only candidate so far.
In Lovettsville, Tom Budnar is running unopposed to fill the remainder of the term left vacant by Buchannan Smith’s resignation in February. Budnar was appointed to fill the seat until the November election.
Hamilton has two council seats up for special election in November. The first was left vacant by Kenneth Wine’s election to mayor in November. The second became open with Elizabeth Gaucher’s recent resignation. Heather Beardsley who was appointed to Wine’s seat, has filed to be on the November ballot. The council has not yet appointed a resident to fill Gaucher’s seat until November.
(1) comment
I hope more than 8% of registered voters come out to the polls to vote for much needed change in Loudoun. Don't complain if you don't vote.
