Loudoun voters will be confronted with a long ballot this November, while dozens of candidates compete for 26 local elected offices, five seats in the House of Delegates and two in the state Senate.
Every seat on the Board of Supervisors and School Board is up for grabs, along with all five local constitutional officers and the three elected seats on the Soil and Water Conservation District board. With one district and one at-large vote on both boards, one district in each chamber of the General Assembly, all five constitutional officers on the ballot, and three at-large seats on the conservation district board, voters will have 14 choices to make—and that’s without considering any referendum questions such as whether to issue more bonds, a routine part of the Loudoun ballot.
Already many seats are contested, and some candidates are already facing primaries. And in several districts, there is no incumbent to hold on to home field advantage. No incumbent lives in the new southwestern Little River District on the Board of Supervisors or School Board.
The 2023 race to represent that district on the Board of Supervisors began while the 2022 votes were still being counted. Former Loudoun County Democratic Party Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9, the day after Election Day, that she would step down to run for the Little River District. In December, Laura TeKrony, a longtime aide to County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), entered the race, setting up a primary. And Ram Venkatachalam, who in 2019 ran for the Blue Ridge District seat on the School Board—the district that Little River replaces—has stepped in for the Republicans that same month.
In November, small business owner Puja Khanna announced she will run against Republican incumbent Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau in the Dulles District. And last week, all six incumbent Democrats on the county board held a joint campaign announcement, also announcing a joint platform together with Savaglio, TeKrony and Khanna.
So far, most of the Democratic incumbents on the board have no announced challenger; Catholic school music teacher and single mom Ana Quijano announced in December she will run against Randall for the at-large seat. Similarly Republican Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner so far has no Democrat opponent in the Catoctin District if he decides to run again for the county board.
Democrats also will try to pick up control of some of Loudoun’s local constitutional offices, with longtime police officer and recently-retired Louisa Police Chief Craig Buckley challenging Sheriff Mike Chapman and IT professional Sri Amudhanar once again challenging Commissioner of the Revenue Bob Wertz. No Democrats have yet announced they will run against Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens for his next eight-year term, and with county Treasurer Roger Zurn announcing his retirement, nobody at all has announced a campaign for treasurer.
So far the only challenger to the only Democrat constitutional officer, Buta Biberaj, is a primary challenge from attorney Elizabeth Lancaster.
School Board race announcements often lag behind; as a nominally non-partisan races, candidates don’t have to worry about the April 6 filing deadline for the June 20 primaries. Instead, they must file by June 20 for the November general election; political parties then decide whether to endorse them.
General Assembly Battleground
Many of Loudoun’s new state election districts appear safely blue—but one may prove crucial to swaying the balance of power in Richmond.
No incumbent lives in three of Loudoun’s five House of Delegates districts, or in one of the two Senate districts. And the races are already getting crowded.
In the House, the two incumbents, both Democrats, so far have no Republican challengers. Those are Suhas Subramanyam, now of the 26th District, and David Reid, now of the 28th District.
In the eastern 27th District, School Board member Atoosa Reaser and finance professional Kannan Srinivasan, who previously ran for county treasurer, are set for a Democratic primary; former Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the U.S. State Department Chris Harnisch has entered as a Republican. In the central 29th District, longtime Leesburg Town Council member Marty Martinez is in a Democratic primary race with Soil and Water Conservation District board member and Loudoun NAACP President Michelle Thomas, with no Republican yet declared.
And former School Board and Board of Supervisors member Geary Higgins, after initially announcing he would run for the 31st Senate District, on Jan. 24 announced he would bow out of that race to run instead for the 30th House District. He is now in a primary race with entrepreneur Caleb Max, the grandson of longtime Congressman Frank Wolf, who last year ran in the Republican primary for the U.S. House of Representatives 10th District, losing in a crowded field to Hung Cao. The only declared candidate for the Democrats so far is Max Sawicky, a senior research fellow at the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
Higgins’s announcement came after Juan Pablo Segura, son of McLean billionaire Enrique Segura, announced he was stepping into the Senate race. That in turn came shortly after announcing his new PAC, Renew Virginia, funded by a million-dollar donation from his father.
In the state Senate, incumbent Sen. John Bell will face a challenge from Republican Greg Moulthrop, who ran against Subramanyam in 2021. And Higgin’s announcement leaves Segura now unopposed for the Republican nomination. On the other side of the aisle, Leesburg Town Council member Zach Cummings is in a primary race with Leesburg attorney and former prosecutor and CIA officer Russet Perry.
Although the districts are new, the Virginia Public Access Project, like many politics watchers, has tracked how voters in those districts voted in previous elections. In the House of Delegates, four of the five Loudoun districts—all of which are entirely within Loudoun—lean strongly blue. But the western House District 30, which reaches into Fauquier, voted for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021 by a spread of more than 13 points.
The eastern Loudoun’s 32nd Senate District, with incumbent John Bell, is one of the most blue-leaning districts of them all, voting more than 60% for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in 2021.
But with a wealthy candidate already in, no incumbent, and a purple voting record, Senate District 31 could end up being one of the most hotly contested and consequential races in the state this year. The district, which includes all of western Loudoun, all of Loudoun north of Rt. 7, Leesburg, part of Ashburn, and much of Fauquier County is up for grabs by either party, based on previous voting in the district reported by the Virginia Public Access Project. And currently Democrats have a majority in Richmond only in the state Senate, and only by two seats.
“The marquee state level race is going to be Senate District 31,” new Loudoun County Democratic Party Chair Avi Fechter said. “That’s control of the state Senate, which is essentially control of the state government, at stake.”
Other candidates are already working toward a formal 2023 campaign, or are rumored to be doing so; typically, they lay groundwork before formally launching their campaign, and often those campaign have soft launches before a bigger public event.
