School Board members Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) and John Beatty (Catoctin) asked for a date for the independent report on two sexual assaults at division schools to be released, requesting for it to be as soon as February.
Polifko said as the board discussed the recommendations provided in the grand jury report at a Dec. 13 work session, the majority of the board commented at that time about possibly releasing the report.
The school district refused to release the report, even with redactions, citing an exemption to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act for attorney-client privilege. The exemption is optional; it will be up to a majority vote of the board to release it to the public.
One of the recommendations in a Special Grand Jury report on school district’s handling of those assault was for greater transparency and “limiting the degree to which public matters and information of public concern are shielded from the public under the cloak of attorney-client privilege.”
“Constituents are asking for transparency and have been requesting this report for over one year, and their frustration and lack of trust grows daily,” Polifko said. “Board members are elected to represent the public body of stakeholders who fund and attend the schools. Constituents are communicating their desire for us to take the helm and act as leaders.”
She said last year, as a parent, she attended a school board meeting after the second assault happened at Broad Run High School. She said she will never forget hearing a father speak at that meeting where he said he and his wife tell their daughters to “hold it” at school instead of going to the bathroom.
“I will never forget that. I am a School Board member now and I am asking us as a board to display the leadership that this community needs to see,” she said.
Polifko asked for a specific date for the School Board to vote on releasing the report, “a goal without a wish is just a dream and the public should be able to rely on the board as a group of leaders to provide them with finality related to this tumultuous series of events.”
Beatty echoed Polifko’s thoughts and said it was his intention that the report be released back when the board decided to conduct the independent report.
“I think it’s unfortunate that it hasn’t been. At this point I think there is nothing that should be stopping us from releasing it and so I look forward to working with my colleagues to get that out as soon as possible,” he said.
Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said the report was prepared for the school board by a law firm in anticipation of litigation and it is “wholly covered by attorney client privilege,” and waiving that privilege and releasing it in some form raises “complex questions beyond just the contents of the report itself.” He said it sets a precedent for other elected officials and impacts open communication between the school board and its attorneys.
He said as a result of the renewed interest in releasing the report after new details emerged in the special grand jury report, the School Board asked a law office, “one that had never worked with LCPS in any capacity previously,” to provide legal guidance on the best course of action.
Serotkin said they expect to receive that legal advice in early February and could make a decision about releasing it after that time.
Beatty and Polifko requested it be put on the Feb. 14 School Board meeting agenda so the board could vote on whether to release it.
(3) comments
What's the matter with the board members that don't want to release it? Attorney client privilege? What are you board members afraid of? Mr. Serotkin forgets he didn't personally pay for the report, the Loudoun taxpayers did. So new superintendent just release the report.
Last week the Superintendent wants to build trust and this week he forgot about his promise. The LCPS board and administration has proven again they are not worthy of our trust.
I don't fault Tiffany Polifko for reiterating her plea to release the B&K Report. But why did she have to introduce Transphobia into the equation? During her impassioned plea, she bemoaned the fact of Trans-inclusive restrooms within LCPS. C'mon Ms. Polifko. What does that have to do with anything? If a student doesn't want to share a restroom with a Trans person, there are plenty of single-user restrooms throughout LCPS. I think Ms. Polifko weakened her plea by expressing such ridiculous sentiments. Please do better!
