Leesburg government leaders were joined by law enforcement officers from across the region Wednesday to witness Thea Pirnat take the oath of office as the town’s next police chief.
Pirnat comes to the leadership post following a 23-year career with the Fairfax County Police Department where she most recently served as commander of the Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau.
She officially begins her command in Leesburg on Monday, taking over from Interim Chief Vanessa Grigsby. While Grigsby has twice served as interim chief, Pirnat is the first female hired as a Leesburg’s police chief.
Mayor Kelly Burk highlighted the historic nature of that appointment, but noted that female leadership is a hallmark of the Leesburg community, with women serving as their mayor, district supervisor, county chair and congressional representative.
“As a community, we place our trust and confidence in your hands to protect and serve our residents, our businesses, and our visitors with dignity and respect,” Burk said. “We expect you will take us to new heights by ensuring that our police department continues to operate with 21st century policing standards that include transparency, accountability, and community engagement to retain the full trust of the public.”
Pirnat said that the town’s extensive community outreach during the recruitment process made the priorities clear, among them: crime reduction, community engagement, aiding those suffering from mental crises or substance abuse, prepare for major incidents, addressing racism and diversity, promoting de-escalation practices, and building officer morale including a focus on the work-life balance of employees.
Since being selected for the post in May, Pirnat, a Loudoun County resident, has been attending community events and working to know the community better.
“I could not have been more welcomed by the town and have invited multiple events. I've just been so pleased with how the town operates and how welcome they are and how the relationships with the police officers are completely authentic and genuine. And I just couldn't ask for a better town to be part of as the police chief,” she said in an interview before the ceremony.
She said her journey to law enforcement was rooted with the public service example set by her parents, an Air Force officer and an emergency room nurse.
“I think public service in many ways was kind of already in my upbringing. I wasn't going to settle for your traditional nine-to-five office job. It just wasn't for me,” Pirnat said.
“I actually started college with a bachelor's in psychology. While I was in school, I did some volunteer work for domestic violence victims that was based out of a local police department in San Antonio, Texas. That's where I really got exposed to law enforcement, this profession,” she said. “It was something that just immediately interested me and I realized the level of impact that officers can make on the lives of people in need on a daily basis And that's how I eventually found myself as a police officer here in Northern Virginia.”
Helping domestic and child abuse victims remains a passion for her, and expanding the department’s support structure, which already has a dedicated domestic violence detective, with an internal victim advocate is one change she has on her radar.
“The earlier you can get one involved and with a victim, I think the better you are as far as garnering their trust, and getting them through the investigative process and the court process and really getting in touch with the services that they're going to need to move forward in their lives,” she said.
She said the Police Department’s approach to community policing is among the best and that reputation is helping recruit the best officers seeking to work in that environment.
“I do think Leesburg is knocking out the park on community engagement and I sincerely believe that I don't know if anyone's doing it better in this region than Leesburg is,” she said. “Every police department should be involved in it talks about it and how you do it.”
While Town Manager Kaj Detler and the Town Council made a significant investment into police salaries in this year’s budget, with raises of 5-10%, Pirnat said that is only part of the puzzle in recruitment.
“I think it's a combination. I know Leesburg has done a good job and making sure that the compensation package is very competitive for the region,” she said. “But I've talked to officers in the department who started with other departments and one flat out told me that his draw to Leesburg was the community engagement department does here more than he saw in other departments. I think it's the brand of Leesburg that's really bringing in our officers and our new recruits.”
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by former Leesburg Police chiefs Joe Price, who retired in 2016, and Gregory Brown, who retired last year and now leads the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy. Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman and Purcellville Police Chief Cynthia McAlister also attended, along with many Fairfax County Police officers.
Both Burk and Dentler also highlighted the valuable role Grigsby has played in leading the department, especially following the retirements of Price and Brown.
Grigsby, a major who serves as the department’s deputy chief, joined the department in 1996 following service as an administrative specialist and intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army. She has announced plans to retire next year.
“What an impressive job she has done,” Burk said.
“You are an amazing leader. I have great admiration for you. Thank you for your service,” Dentler said, adding he would welcome a change in her retirement plans.
Dentler expressed confidence that Pirnat’s experience and talents and existing strength of the department staff serve the town well.
“Chief, at 12:10 a.m. on Monday you officially take command of an outstanding police department,” Dentler said. “You have excellent command staff and outstanding, proven leaders in your organization. You also have a lot of young recruits and they will need all of you working together to lead those young officers to serve all of the residents of our town. I know that you will do that.”
