Fort Bacon Kids

The Cockerill and Malchef cousins, 5th generation farmers at Fort Bacon Farm   on Snickersville Turnpike in Purcellville. 

 Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now

Thirty-six farms and nine agricultural businesses took part in the Loudoun Spring Farm Tour May 20-21. Visitors traveled across the county from Bluemont to Sterling to learn about agriculture through demonstrations, educational programs and cute animals. Many were introduced to new farms and their offerings including CSA, U-pick and farm-to-table events. Photos by Alexis Gustin.

Spring Farm Tour 2023

