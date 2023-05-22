Thirty-six farms and nine agricultural businesses took part in the Loudoun Spring Farm Tour May 20-21. Visitors traveled across the county from Bluemont to Sterling to learn about agriculture through demonstrations, educational programs and cute animals. Many were introduced to new farms and their offerings including CSA, U-pick and farm-to-table events. Photos by Alexis Gustin.
Guests walk through rows of peonies May 20 at Midsummer Farms in Lovettsville.
Julie Kogut, Carolyn Kadesch and June Thompson of the Purcellville Garden Club sold flowers to raise money to beautify the community May 20 at Blooming Hills Lavender Farm. Kogut the president of the club said it has been around for 90 years.
Guests walk through rows of peonies May 20 at Midsummer Farms in Lovettsville.
Guests were able to pick their own peonies over the Farm Tour weekend at Midsommar Farms in Lovettsville.
Six year old Reagan Malcheff holds a bunny May 21 at Fort Bacon Farm in Purcellville.
Barbara Cockerill of Fort Bacon Farm shows some of the thousands of artifacts she has found on the property.
Old Apple Valley Farms owner Joe Guirreri, a veteran owned farm, talks bees and honey with guests on May 20.
Chery Guirreri of Old Apple Valley Farms holds fresh honey on May 20.
Joe Guirreri, owner of Apple Valley Farms in Round Hill pulls a frame filled with honeycomb from one of his bee hives.
A customer browses through different lavender at Blooming Hills Lavender Farm in Purcellville May 20.
Guests enjoy tea and scones at Blooming Hills Lavender Farm in Purcellville on May 20.
Julie Kogut, Carolyn Kadesch and June Thompson of the Purcellville Garden Club sold flowers to raise money to beautify the community May 20 at Blooming Hills Lavender Farm. Kogut the president of the club said it has been around for 90 years.
Ciara welcomed guests at Potomac Vegetable Farm on May 20. The farm has been growing food in Loudoun for 50 and offers Community Supported Agriculture or CSA's.
Casey Wisch co-owner with her husband Justin of Long Stone Farm in Lovettsville offer pasture raised meat, wine, a CSA, and a unique farm to table dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.