The Ketoctin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday joined with community groups across the nation to participate in the Wreaths Across America tribute to military veterans.
The DAR invited volunteers to lay wreaths at gravesites in the Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery and the North Fork Primitive Baptist Cemetery in Loudoun, as well as the Carter Family Cemetery at the North Hill estate in Clarke County.
Veterans of nearly every American war are buried at Ketoctin Cemetery. The property was part of land grants made to early settlers in the 1730s when it was part of Prince William County. The first church was built a year before the formation of Loudoun County in 1757. Trustee Kenneth Fleming said 14 Revolutionary War soldiers, 32 veterans of the War of 1812, and 30 veterans from the American Civil War alone are buried in the cemetery.
During the ceremony, trustee Becky Fleming announced a new program kicked off next month to document and restore the gravesites in the oldest part of the cemetery, which dates back to 1777. The project includes resetting headstone that have toppled over or are leaning and cleaning all the grave markers. The trustees will be looking for both volunteers for the heavy lifting and financial support to underwrite the effort.
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths dedicated to the veterans of the nation's service branches stand outside Ketoctin Cemetery during a Dec. 17, 2022, wreath-laying ceremony.
