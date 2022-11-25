For the 29th year, runners gathered near Crossroads United Methodist Church early Thanksgiving morning to participate in the Ashburn Farm 10K, 5K and fun run.
More than 2,000 people participated in this year’s event.
“Thank you for running today because you are changing thousands of people’s lives today. By running, you are helping to feed people who are hungry. By running, you are helping people pay their rent. By running, you are helping people stay in their homes. By running you are helping educate kids in Uganda. And you are doing so, so much more,” said Crossroads UMC Paster Tim Ward, who also joined the racers in the course, finishing 552 overall in the 5K field of nearly 1,500.
Ethan Cannon of Minneapolis, MN, was the top overall finisher, completing the 10K course with a time of 31:57. Zanney Arey, of Bridgewater, was the top female finisher, crossing the finish line at 39:08.
In the 5K, Derek Johnson, of Charlottesville, set the pace, completing the course in 14:41. Sara Friex, of Centreville, was the top female finisher in the 5K race, with a time of 17:38.
The event started three decades ago as a fundraiser to support the church’s missionary work supporting children in Mukono District, Uganda. Through that work, the HUMBLE United Methodist School opened there in 2004 and the Ashburn church continues to sponsor Ugandan children in their educational pursuits.
The starting line of the Asburn Farm Thanksgiving Day races
