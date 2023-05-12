Two fifth graders at Evergreen Mill Elementary School decided to turn their newfound love of making pet rocks into a way to help kids dealing with illness.
Griffin Vogel and Charlie Green created the Pet Rock Factory after learning about patents and the original pet rock in their gifted class. During class the two made their own pet rocks, which they named Chicken Nugget and George and began carrying them around school.
Vogel said after a few friends asked her to make one for them she came up with the idea to make them and sell them to raise money for a charity.
“I was like, who could I ask? And I thought of course Charlie,” she said when she was thinking of who to team up with.
Green was equally invested in the idea, having created a swing set and play area for his pet rock George.
Vogel said after researching different charities she settled on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“We see the commercials and they make us sad, and I thought instead of saying ‘oh that is really bad for those kids,’ I thought it would be a good idea to give them the money,” she said. “I like the idea that its kids helping kids and at St. Jude’s the family doesn’t owe anything.”
She said she liked the idea of the charity taking care of the sick kids and letting the families focus on their child getting better.
They pitched their idea to their principal, Daniel Lani, in November. He gave them the green light to create a Python Passion Project.
“We have a focus here at Evergreen Mill of showing care, that is our motto ‘Pythons care,’” he said.
One of the ways the school puts that motto into action is through Python Passion Projects, named for the school’s mascot. Lani said they are student-led projects that seek to make a positive difference in the community or the world.
“I love it when fifth graders come up with projects that culminate their elementary school experience into something where they contribute to the school or the community or beyond that leaves a legacy and they make their mark in a positive way,” he said.
Vogel and Green created an order form so customers could customize their Pet Rock with colors, different eyes, the size of the rock and a personality. They also made a commercial and flyers using a customized logo Green made on his Chromebook using a coding program called Scratch.
They rolled out their sales in late February.
They set the price at $3 a rock with an additional fee of 25 cents for Vogel’s decorative specialty called “splattering,” and 25 cents for larger rocks. Each rock comes with a birth certificate and its own home made out of a small box.
They set out initially hunting rocks in their back yards, but when they ran out of rocks Lani ordered some from Amazon.
“When I agreed to the project it meant the school was supporting it by buying the materials,” he said.
He said the two did a great job creating a timeline, a budget and order forms, saying all he did was buy the materials and meet with them a few times.
Vogel said there is a difference between domestic rocks and wild rocks. Mainly that difference lies in where you get it, she said, laughing.
As the project enters its final week, Vogel and Green reminisced about the project and the time spent. Both have workstations set up in their homes for painting rocks.
Vogel said one rock that stands out to her the most was a rock she painted for someone’s little brother. She said he wanted a long rock painted blue with ‘angry’ eyes he named apple juice.
Green said he remembers one rock because he liked that way it fit in his hand.
“The main reason I like Pet Rocks is because there are so many sizes and they all sit differently in your hand,” he said.
Vogel said one of her favorite creations was painted recently. The customer wanted a Golden Oreo rock. She said she really liked how it turned out and wanted to keep it but gave it to the customer instead.
Green said the third graders at the school ordered the most, saying they likely painted over 100 rocks for that age group alone.
He said they spent Spring Break painting rocks to fulfill the third-grade class order.
Lani said each grade level was assigned a specific week they could order.
“One of the caveats was the project couldn’t interfere with their learning at school or with getting assignments done,” he said.
As of May 11, Lani said 423 rocks had been sold and with a student population of 585 kids at Evergreen Mill Elementary he said, “a pretty good percentage of students supported the program.”
The project wraps up next week with a virtual meeting on Friday, May 19 between Vogel and Green and a representative from St. Jude’s.
Vogel and Green will present a check of their earnings—over $1,200 as of May 11—in front of their parents, members of the superintendent’s cabinet and some members of the School Board.
“As a principal, at the end of the day it’s important, on top of the academics and the importance of teaching the core skills and academic skills, that the students know how important it is to me when they walk out at the end of fifth grade that they are walking out as good citizens who are going to make a significant contribution to the world someday,” Lani said.
