The perjury trial of longtime Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Office Wayde Byard opened Tuesday.
He is charged with a felony based on allegations that he lied to the special grand jury that was convened last year to investigate the school division’s handling of two sexual assaults committed by the same student at two high schools in 2021.
During her opening argument, prosecutor Theo Stamos read the transcript from Byard’s August 2022 testimony to the jury, in which he said he was unaware of the allegation of the first sexual assault that occurred inside a girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School on May 28, 2021, until months after the second assault.
Stamos recounted a timeline of events that took place that day, including what steps school Principal Tim Flynn took after learning of the assault from the student. Flynn alerted law enforcement and called Byard, according to Stamos.
The father of the victim arrived at the school and became upset when he learned what had happened, shouting, swearing, and eventually being escorted out.
Stamos said in that phone call Flynn told Byard what had happened and said, “this is bad.” She said Flynn also told Byard about the behavior of the father.
Stamos said Byard then worked with his supervisor Director of Communications & Community Engagement Joan Sahlgren, former superintendent Scott Ziegler, and Deputy Superintendent Ashely Ellis to craft an email message to be sent to the school community about what had happened with the father.
Stamos said the email was a “there’s nothing to see here, move on” message. It addressed the incident with the father, but did not address the sexual assault.
The next school year, 2022-22 the student was transferred to Broad Run High School where he sexually assaulted another female student on Oct. 6, 2021.
Stamos said the second assault put Loudoun County in the epicenter of the national story and led to the empaneling of a special grand jury in March 2022.
Stamos said initially Byard testified that he was aware there was a boyfriend/girlfriend situation that went sideways, but said as he testified more he “resolved to lie willfully and knowingly” that he was unaware of the sexual assault until after the second one. She stated that the evidence prosecutors plan to present shows the lies were material and “went to the very heart of why the special grand jury was convened.”
Byard’s attorney, Jennifer Leffler, told the jury the case was about common sense. She said Byard only had one phone call with Flynn in 2021, about 14 or 15 months before he testified before the special grand jury, to jog his memory.
Leffler said there were no emails that included Byard that discussed the alleged sexual assault from the time it happened until the second assault. She said Byard, as the public information officer, was not in charge of student discipline or student placement and was therefore not included on emails about the student or the sexual assault.
She said the email sharing information about the disturbance in the school office was standard procedure from the division, but sending an email about an alleged rape was not because it hadn’t been investigated.
She suggested Byard, the spokesperson and face of the division, was being made to be the fall guy.
A jury of nine men and four women were selected to hear the trial with Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. reminding them to listen to the evidence presented in this case and to not seek advice or opinions from outside sources or each other.
Fleming on Tuesday also approved a motion to declare Sahlgren an adverse witness, allowing prosecutors to ask leading questions.
Stamos’s team had sought the declaration because of her professional relationship as Byard’s supervisor. Special Assistant to the Attorney General Jason Faw said they did not believe she would be untruthful, but wanted to be able to ask leading questions. He noted Byard has been on leave since the charge was filed and said there is an assumption he may come back to the position if acquitted.
“There is no one else in this trial, in the county, or on the planet in the same position,” Faw said Tuesday regarding Sahlgren’s relationship with Byard.
The trial is scheduled to continue through Wednesday.
(2) comments
So far, I've seen no clear evidence as to when Wayde Byard realized a rape took place at Stone Bridge. To this day, many folks believe consensual sex took place there, as it had several times earlier. (I don't.) Why are Youngkin & Miyares wasting their time on this? Don't they have bigger fish to fry? Please leave this man alone & let him get back to his job!
While Bayrd was wrong, he is being made the fall guy for the totally corrupt school board and the rest of the administration.
