The county parks department may be going back to the drawing board in its effort to address the growing demand for cricket facilities.
During a standing-room-only community meeting in Middleburg last night, neighbors and town leaders laid out strong objections to plans to convert nearby Mickie Gordon Memorial Park into a three-pitch cricket competition center.
“We have heard what you are saying,” Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Steve Torpy said at the conclusion of the 90-minute session at the American Legion Post. “We will go back and work through this … and try to find something that is a win-win.”
For Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton and many of the night’s speakers, that win-win solution has three elements. First is withdrawing the special exception application for the proposed redevelopment of the park. That request had been slated for Planning Commission review this summer, but already has been put on hold until at least September. Second is for county leaders to accelerate construction of cricket fields at a different location, somewhere closer to the eastern Loudoun neighborhoods where the sport’s players live. Then, community members asked that Mickie Gordon Memorial Park be given a makeover to restore its baseball fields and other facilities while maintaining it as a chiefly passive park.
The community meeting was the culmination of several weeks of public debate after information about the cricket plan surfaced. Objections have centered on increased traffic, the installation of additional lights, and the higher intensity envisioned for the 99-acre property just east of town.
Several speakers said the cricket project should have started with a community meeting, before money was spent on designs for the proposed complex.
Torpy didn’t disagree.
He said the project started as a relatively simple in-house upgrade to the park, but grew in scope to become a larger capital project in the county’s construction list.
“In hindsight that was not a good choice by me and I want to own that tonight. This was something that I did. But we do want to hear from you. That’s why we paused this,” Torpy said.
“We are big believers in being good neighbors and being partners with the community. Based on the number of people who are here, the number of emails and whatnot we have seen, the signs I pass everyday while I’m commuting to work, obviously I missed the mark on this one,” he said. “I want to come back and make sure we get this right.”
Throughout the community meeting, speakers raised concerns about the impact on surrounding properties, including noise from increased use, light pollution from plans to more and taller lights around the fields, the impacts associated with years of construction, interference with horses on nearby farms and wildlife, and dangers of increased traffic on the area’s gravel and rural roads. Plans to build a turn-lane into the park drew concerns about undermining the landmark Rt. 50 traffic calming program the community developed to avoid widening the road.
Concerns also were raised that the cricket complex plan would wipe out the history of the park—especially its legacy as a baseball center for teams with Black players once unable to play on other county fields and for youth who learned the game there playing for Mickie Gordon and other dedicated coaches.
Asbury Lloyd was the night’s first speaker. Addressing the crowd from a wheelchair, he recalled playing on the field when “any kind of stick would do for a bat.” It was at the park where he pivoted dreams to be a catcher, instead learning how to pitch. He went on to win more than 200 games in the Virginia-Maryland Negro league.
Mickie Gordon’s daughter, Debra Gordon Schleith, spoke. The park’s baseball field was dedicated to her grandfather, Pop Gordon, the town tailor who played for the Middleburg baseball team starting in the 1920s. The park was renamed to honor her father, a longtime Babe Ruth coach and member of the county’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, following his death in 1996.
She is disappointed that the park’s main ballfield already has been converted to a cricket pitch.
“It’s very hurtful to our family to see that field no longer serving as a baseball field. My father spent hours dragging that diamond behind his little white truck. It’s very painful to see it right now,” she said.
“If that field is going to be done away with, I want the plaque removed and I want the sign removed because it is no longer my family’s legacy,” Schleith said.
With the county staff returning to Leesburg to reassess the plan, Littleton said he was confident of a successful outcome. He echoed a theme from County Chair Phyllis Randall’s (D-At Large) recent State of the County address—“Loudoun does hard things.”
“We do hard things, and we can have both. The needs of the cricket community are a very important long-overlooked, long under-met need that we need to support. I think everybody in this room fully supports meeting those needs. We’re all equally Loudouners together,” Littleton said. “You have our 100%, undiluted support, commitment, and energy to do whatever is needed to get to a win-win for everybody. This is not us versus them. This is us together pushing for the right outcome.”
(1) comment
One has to wonder how such a bad idea ever got traction in the first place. And thanks to Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton for speaking up for the community.
