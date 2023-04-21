The Park View girl’s junior varsity and varsity soccer teams faced off against Heritage Thursday, in the first match since Heritage player Grace Taylor reached out in a spirit of camaraderie and donated money to help purchase new uniforms for the team through her fundraiser, 22 Cares.
But what was supposed to be a night of soccer, camaraderie and continued friendship between the two teams was overshadowed by the school division’s administrative decision to shut down a pre-game event where Taylor would present Park View with another check and players would hold a gift exchange on the Heritage soccer field in front of spectators.
Allie Taylor, Grace’s mom, said they began planning the event on April 10 and spread the word to the community in an effort to fill the stands for the match. She got a call from a Heritage High School administrator the afternoon of the event April 20 and was told it couldn’t take place. She said she was told that some issues had been raised about Grace donating the money directly to Park View and that the latest donation needed to be written out to the booster club at the school.
Instead of a pre-game ceremony, the players had to have their ceremony after the game was over.
“They didn’t give us much information. They said we can’t directly donate to the soccer team, it has to be to the booster club per LCPS administration without giving us any reason or notification. They just called today and said it had to be shut down and this was the only acceptable tweak,” Allie Taylor said, meaning changing to who the check was made out to.
Taylor said she hadn’t picked up the cashier’s check before the phone call so she was able to make the last minute adjustment, but was frustrated at the way it was handled.
“We have to rearrange what was happening tonight. We wanted to do it before the game to give the recognition during announcements and now we have to do it after the game once its complete when I don’t think the same rules apply,” Taylor said.
She said the latest donation was a team and Heritage community effort organized by Grace.
“This was all about camaraderie, these girls are hugging each other, and they are so excited about it. This is what it’s all about, its way more about them than the money,” she said.
Division spokesman Daniel Adams said the cancellation of the pre-game ceremony was an innocent miscommunication and not an attempt to slight what was done by the Taylor family or to not show appreciation, but rather “wires got crossed.”
Adams said the division asked the family if they’d be willing to give the latest donation to the Park View booster club so other sports teams that might be struggling could benefit.
“It was a request, not a demand,” he said.
He said the division was grateful for the efforts made by Grace to help another team but said the division has to keep an eye on donations to sports because of Title IX and other federal regulations that require being equitable in sports.
“LCPS is extremely thankful for the efforts of the Taylor family to go above and beyond. This is a perfect example of school and family and community coming together to make something happen,” he said. “We don’t want to send any other message other than this was a good thing, and we are extremely grateful for this family and what they did.”
Adams noted goal four of the division’s strategic plan of engaging the community and said the division was grateful for the community stepping up when they saw a need.
“It’s a real testament for the support LCPS gets from its community and we couldn’t be more thankful,” he said.
After the match the two teams gathered for a pizza party that was planned in February when Grace gave the team the first check. Pizza for both teams was donated by Manhattan Pizza in Leesburg and a cake donated by Park View graduate Ron Petrella, who also took a few minutes to talk to the teams about their history and why what happened between them was so special. Taylor presented the check and the girls exchanged goodie bags and pins, and the Park View team presented Grace with a signed UNC Chapel Hill women’s soccer jersey.
Allie Taylor said in the future they may have to revise the way Grace’s donation is made, but said the goal is to always be for the girls’ soccer teams.
“The kindness of 22 Cares should not be minimized by red tape or bureaucracy,” she said.” The teams showed appreciation of each other which was inspiring to witness.”
Taylor’s earlier donation of $1,800 coupled with an anonymous one from someone in the Park View community helped purchase a home and away uniform for each girl on the team, as well as a black alternative top for each girl.
Taylor decided to do a fundraiser after noticing during a match last April that the team had mismatched jerseys. More than one jersey had the same number, requiring the team to use tape to fix the numbers.
