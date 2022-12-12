Parents in several secondary school attendance zones in central Loudoun up for a possible change are asking the School Board to wait on the vote.
They said there are many factors at play, including students’ mental health, the recent addition of two new Board members, the firing of the superintendent last week and subsequent upheaval. Some said they also feel rezoning secondary schools, then elementary schools early next year, is counterproductive.
Those parents have spoken up at each of the boundary meetings and have all said the same thing—now is not the time.
Vinny Lee, a father of one division student and resident of the Lakes of Red Rocks said he doesn’t feel like they are being heard.
“I think its selective hearing at the end of the day,” he said.
Laurie Tansey, a mother of two division students and resident of the River Creek Community said she got involved in June when the Board announced the planned fall rezoning.
“I am very concerned that on the heels of three disrupted school years …If they vote on Tuesday night and our kids are given the news they are going to a different school next year, that would be the fourth year disrupted,” Tansey said.
Tansey also said she feels the messaging they are constantly getting from the school division about the importance of student mental health is contrary to what the Board is doing with the rezoning.
“We get weekly newsletters from the school with information about what is taught in health class and about the signs of suicide. So the School Board and school system are concerned about mental health and yet they want to uproot close to 1,000 kids,” she said. “It feels very wrong. This is not the time.”
Eleanor McManus, a mother to one division student, said she doesn’t understand why students’ mental health isn’t being considered and cited a recent Washington Post report that 1 in 5 teenagers had seriously considered suicide.
“I can’t understand why they are doing this after COVID. The mental health of children should be one of the pillars. The kids are really fragile right now and they just need stability,” she said.
Lori Levine, a mother of two and resident of the Lakes of Red Rocks community said she thinks the approach the division is taking is all wrong.
“If the overcrowding is such a concern and given their stated goal in preserving mental health, why take such an expansive view of solving this problem? Our kids are attending schools that are not anywhere near overcrowded, so why are they involving us at this time?” she said.
She added that the approach needs to be more targeted, and rather than using a sledgehammer, they need to use a scalpel to solve the problem.
The parents all cite Policy 6530, Changing School Attendance Zones, and its guidelines as reasons not to change their zones.
The policy lists criteria to be considered when looking at attendance zone changes and states the criteria must be met whenever possible. It lists facilities, proximity, community, accessibility, stability and cluster alignment. It also states other factors may be considered including the impact on neighborhoods, long range capital plans, socioeconomic characteristics of the school population and the overall impact on students and families, according to a presentation shown at the meetings.
Megan Pirato, a mother of one division student and resident of the Lakes of Red Rock community, said she has issues with how the Board is interpreting the policy.
“In section five it says ‘the above criteria should be met to the greatest extent possible.’ Anyone involved in policy or working for a regulated company understand these words. It means you have to adhere to these before you do anything else,” she said. “Our clusters adhere to all six of those criteria to go to Harper Park Middle School and Heritage High School. To switch to Smart’s Mill Middle School and Tuscarora High School we adhere to one [of the criteria] and that is facilities.”
She added, “I think I am so frustrated by the fact that it’s such a simple policy and they are blatantly ignoring it. Blatantly. They are picking the ones they want.”
She added that the policy isn’t only about the Leesburg schools, but the entire school division.
“In what professional situation is there a policy that is written, and staff presents a plan outside of that policy and there isn’t retribution?” she said, saying that in her profession if that happened, she would be fired, but said in this case staff was thanked by the board.
“That’s our taxpayer dollars not at work,” Pirato said.
“They can’t talk and claim cluster alignment with one or two neighborhoods and not the rest of the district... It’s not true in any other town in the district, so again, why are we being targeted for this and why is it being accepted to be just in this one area of Loudoun County and not the entire district? How can they justify this in just certain areas?” Pirato said.
This isn’t the first time some of those attendance zones have been brought into the rezoning discussions.
Pirato said in 2016 they were rezoned for a different elementary school. She said since moving to the area in 2009, there’s been a constant discussion around moving the Lakes of Red Rocks community into different school clusters. She said they feel like they are constantly on the defensive.
“It’s always the Leesburg representative that wants to move us. We are Catoctin Ditrict, so its feels very targeted that they are constantly trying to move us. Move your own people. We have our own representative that has our best interest at heart and knows the layout of our very expansive district,” she said.
Pirato also said it doesn’t make sense to do the secondary rezoning now, then do elementary schools next year. Lee said he wouldn’t be surprised if in the elementary rezoning process their community gets taken out of Ball’s Bluff after current proposed plans put them in the school.
“They’ve already done that, I know the pattern,” he said.
Jeanne Lee, Vinny Lee’s wife, said she predicted five years ago that they were going to be moved again and here they are.
The parents also said they don’t trust the School Board or the administration, claiming there is no transparency. They said that mistrust has been further amplified by the recent firing of the superintendent and release of the special grand jury report that detailed how the division handled two sexual assaults by the same student in a matter of months.
Tansey said she has spoken with various school counselors about the mental health aspect of moving kids and said none of them want to speak publicly for fear of retribution form the School Board. But she said in private conversations they have told her having school connectiveness is one of the factors that is protected.
“For lots of youth risk behaviors, its having a trusted teacher, or a counselor, so again why are we pulling our kids away from that?” she asked.
“Why is the staff locked into this singular plan and despite all of the feedback from the community, it hasn’t modified it? Instead, it’s digging its heels in and saying this is the recommend plan and they don’t want to hear from anyone else. That is kind of frustrating,” Lee said.
Lee added, “somewhere in the administrative staff which there is no transparency, they have an agenda or lack of an agenda. Maybe they are just looking at numbers on a sheet and they don’t care about anything else.”
Levine pointed out during the recent school calendar adoption that two more calendars were created after the division received feedback from the public. She said there seems to be a stronger case for staff to create more options when it comes to moving children but so far there is just the one option by staff.
Corey Edmonds, a father of three from an area known as CL06 on the western side of Route 7, said the School Board just accepts what is said without pushing back.
“I don’t want to tie this issue to the other issue [the special grand jury report] but it’s the exact same thing in that the board has just accepted what staff has said,” he said.
Edmonds is against the staff plan because it moves too many children after such a turbulent few years, including his own children from a school down the street to one across town.
Pirato said they were told then-superintendent Scott Ziegler initiated the rezoning process and asked, “he was dismissed, why are we continuing on with this process for a person who has not shown good judgement?”
Tansey said it was pointed out by Morse at the beginning of the rezoning process that the county has never done a rezoning when a new school wasn’t being opened.
“I feel like there’s a lot of unknowns and a lot of balls in the air. It just feels like there is some sort of ulterior motive here. You add the timing of the elections that just happened and two new board members who have had less than a month to look at this much less anything else, and this isn’t their only issue,” she said.
The parents also pointed out the new interim superintendent who was just instated less than a week ago and noted he has been a division employee for less than a year.
“For me it’s just the timing of things. It feels like more will come to light with a more mature and established Board and a more established and long-term leader, and some of these foggy areas will become clear. Now is just not the time,” Edmonds said.
Edmonds added that according to data provided by the division, Loudoun County High School, the school his children are zoned for doesn’t hit “critical mass” until 2029. He said it’s no secret the school is over capacity, but said students and teachers aren’t complaining. He said he’s worried about the upcoming Route 7 widening that he said will cause years of traffic issues between Route 9 and the Dulles Greenway, noting if his kids will be stuck in traffic.
“So delay and look at the root of some of the issues and what they have done to create these challenges,” he said.
Levine said she thinks the Board should wait and see what happens when MS-14 opens next year, saying she believes the overcrowding issue at the Leesburg schools may solve itself with the opening of the new school.
“If we could have our way we would say you’ve got to stop this. You are in a free fall, the School Board, the administration building, there is so much unrest right now and so much distrust between you and the community,” Tansey said. “Morse and the other School Board members say they want to rebuild trust, if that is true take a strong stand and say you know what, we hear you, we get it, you don’t want change right now. We’ve had three years of change and we are going to start now and take a hard look at what you’ve said.”
The School Board is scheduled to vote on one of the five plans that has been sponsored by a Board member.
The change will go into effect Fall 2023-2024.
