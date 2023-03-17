About two dozen parents showed up Thursday night at Heritage High School for a sometimes-contentious meeting to provide input on the selection of the next Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent. Top characteristics for a new superintendent emerging from the session included honesty, transparency, accountability and leadership.
GR Recruiting Associate Robert Alfaro got through three of 10 questions prepared to get an idea of what parents were looking for when he struck a nerve with attendees by asking “what are the most important challenges the division is facing?”
That question alone led the discussion for the next 90 minutes.
Kathy Mitchell brought up several challenges she said she has experienced personally, including dishonesty, retaliation from teachers, a lack of accountability from teachers and administrators, and biased investigations to name a few.
“There is a culture of gross dishonesty. I have been lied to by the superintendent, a director, a supervisor and a teacher about my son’s academic performance,” she said. “This is a school. LCPS is run like a corrupt for-profit organization.”
Mitchell spoke of the division not doing impartial assessments of teachers and of administrators as being “arrogant and non-progressive” and said if they evaluate themselves, they will always find themselves doing fine.
“Our teachers and parents are not heard, and certain parents are never heard and with continued inequity and bias in LCPS, issues will continue, and I’m talking as a black woman and a mother,” she said.
“The work model at LCPS, to me, is staff and administration first. That is the problem right there. Other districts in the country that have parents and students first as a working model are happier as a community and more progressive academically,” she added.
Alfaro interrupted her at one point to allow for other parents to speak to which several in the crowd said Mitchell was covering their concerns.
Another parent, Lori Levine, said she felt the biggest challenge facing the division was that the core mission had been lost.
“We need a superintendent who will focus on academics and get rid of all the ideology,” she said. “There are all kinds of cancer in this school system, and it needs to be eradicated. We need a superintendent to come in and go back to the basics—no politics, no political agenda, and look at the test scores and say ‘learning loss happened’ and all of these kids who were harmed by that need to be brought back up to speed and they need to be supported.”
She said the division needs a leader who is going to set that tone and “not tinker in the emotional feel-good stuff,” referring to social-emotional learning.
Courtney Smith defended social emotional learning in division schools, saying it was the people who were offended after the division paid for an equity report in 2019 that revealed racism in schools that were the ones responsible for making social emotional learning and safety in school a political point.
“We need a superintendent who is going to put every student at the forefront absolutely. Unfortunately, in protecting all of the students, some of that will become political,” she said.
Other parents brought up concerns they have with division and state policies they feel are politically motivated that affect students and their safety.
Elizabeth Boyko talked about speaking at the last School Board meeting on behalf of a friend whose daughters have expressed being uncomfortable with “a 200-pound boy” using the girls’ bathroom. She said they were told by administrators to use a single-user bathroom or to speak to a counselor if they were uncomfortable with the situation.
“You tell me how we are supposed to get politics out of school when girls can’t even be safe and are treated like second class citizens,” she said. “You cannot get politics out of the school system as long as we have these policies in place. It is not OK.”
Smith said it was federal litigation and told her to take it up with the courts, which caused a brief argument.
Longtime school division critic Brian Davison criticized the division for academic shortfalls, lack of college preparation, recent criminal indictments of administrators, and a lack of transparency. He said the new superintendent needs to be prepared because parents aren’t going away.
“If the superintendent comes in and thinks they are going to have a cake job or a snow job, I would personally encourage you to tell that superintendent to think about whether they want to take this job because we are not going away,” he said.
“We need a superintendent that is going to lead and shine properly, and we have not had that,” Suzanne Satterfield said.
Colin Doniger said the decision to hire a new superintendent needed to wait until after the new School Board takes its seats in January.
“This current board is not trustworthy to hire a superintendent, they proved it time and time again,” he said to applause from attendees.
Davinelle Woodson, a parent and teacher at Heritage High School, said she wants a superintendent who is not afraid of parents.
“As teachers we are tired and we are beat up on,” she said. “I’m not saying every teacher is an A+ teacher, but most of whom I have worked with over the last seven years at three different schools are amazing teachers who actually care about the students. It has gotten out of control in LCPS with parents.”
Truphelia Parker asked if the names of potential candidates could be made public. Other parents said they wanted to know candidates’ track records and the makeup of the school systems they are coming from to see if it matches with Loudoun’s demographics.
Dan Nebhut said it was important for Alfaro to include what he was experiencing that night in his report and recommendation because it was very telling for the future superintendent to see what the environment was like in the division.
“You are starting with a challenge of trust and a challenge of communication …. and you are starting from a deficit in both those categories. You are starting with distrust that is active and you are starting with intentional miscommunication and secrecy that has resulted in criminal action. You are not just dealing with ‘I wonder if.’”
GR Recruiting held a series of stakeholder sessions this week to hear from parents, students and staff on what qualities they want to see in the next superintendent. The firm plans to create a leadership profile based on the input as well as use results from a survey that is available for community members to take until March 21. That will then be used to recruit candidates nationwide, with interviews being done in May and a new superintendent hired in late May or early June.
(6) comments
Wow. Not sure what planet Timmy is from.
Most Loudoun parents smell the rotten stench coming from Loudoun education. This meeting was eye watch. No serious change will occur, unfortunately for Loudoun youth........
Ironically, the harpies who complain the most about "politics in the schools" are the biggest political animals around. They've tried to impose an extreme right-wing agenda on LCPS for years. Thank goodness Loudoun Blue is fighting back. LGBTQ+ students won't stay in the closet any longer. From what I hear, it's deadly inside there. I'm not a big fan of LCPS' school board. But they're duly elected & have every right to hire a new superintendent. Welcome to Spring Loudoun!
You clearly don't understand the LCPS. It's not about being Blue or Red it's about having the best schools. LCPS works for us the taxpayer and they are responsible to us the taxpayer.
If a biological male were to expose his genitalia to minor children, either gender, on the streets, that biological male would be arrested for a sex crime. Now the school system is firmly entrenched in the stance that this same behavior in a bathroom or gym locker room is a protected expression of "gender identity."
The school system needs to return to education and if children are unsure of which bathroom to use they should be referred to the appropriate mental health resources. This battle does not belong in our schools.
If we can't find a superintendent who understands that basic fact we should shut down the county schools.
Parents who are tired of this should note a number of new educational alternatives are available in Loudoun County including many new schools, on-line schools, schooling cooperatives and home schooling support.
Who are they kidding. It's all for show. They are probably collecting "diversity statements" from all candidates as we speak. Only people on the left of the political spectrum need apply. Why? because that's today's academia for you. The left has taken over the federal government, and main stream media, and our university system, and the military and even sports and now they are coming for our kids. So depressing.
Plus the candidates should know that the leaders of LCPS, the people who are in charge, consider their own system to be "systemically racist". That's right, they call themselves racists. Of course it's not true, it's just the woke thing to say, but it's right there in all the "equity" materials at LCPS.org. Just terrible.
Mitchell absolutely nailed it!
As for the self-interested teacher who claimed most teachers are "amazing", apparently she hasn't seen the precipitous decline in test scores going back to 2014. The notion that teachers are "sick of parents" (their clients and the ONLY reason they have jobs) says it all. They openly articulate disdain for parents and students because the teachers are NEVER accountable for their incompetence.
The grand jury wanted to indict the LCPS attorney, Falconi. Yet he remains, as do most corrupt admins, and current school board members like Mahedavi "trust" Falconi. That says it all. This is a corrupt cartel to its core. Ain't no fixing it unless a Michelle Rhee type figure comes in and fires admins, principals and teachers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.