After seven years fighting to get her daughter an Individualized Education Program, Amanda Folks says she believes there are systemic problems within the school division when it comes to getting help for children with disabilities.
“From my experience, I will say LCPS goes to great efforts to avoid the legal responsibility granted to students under IDEA,” she said.
The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act of 2004, or IDEA, is a law that gives free appropriate public education to eligible children with disabilities and ensures special education and related services to those children, according to the Department of Education. An IEP—a written educational program designed to meet a child’s individual needs—is the main way school divisions provide that education to eligible students. An IEP sets reasonable goals for a child and lists what services—such extra time to take a test, having a test read aloud, or extra resource time—will be provided by the district.
Folks has been on a years-long mission to get her now 12-year-old daughter an IEP and accommodations to help with her disability. She said they have met roadblocks at every grade level.
To get an IEP a student is assessed and evaluated for six weeks in what is known as a child study, usually at the request of a parent although it can also be requested by a teacher or administrator. When the assessment is over, everyone who participated in it—the evaluators, the teacher or case manager, the eligibility coordinator, the student and parent—meet to look at the results and determine if the student has a disability.
Sometimes parents bring in professionals or third-party assessments to show their child has a particular disability in the hope that it will help them. Parents sometimes hire a special education advocate to help them know their rights.
In 2021, after years of assessments and watching her daughter continue to struggle, Folks was determined to have her daughter get yet another assessment to see if once and for all her daughter could get the help she needed at school. She called an advocate who told her what to say to get it.
She also got a third-party evaluation, which she said was “gold” because it provided documented proof of both a visual perceptual disorder and generalized anxiety.
At the end of the school year in 2021, after six years of fighting, the division put an IEP in place, but Folks said the division disregarded the third-party evaluation. She said disregarding third party evaluations is one of the problems within the division.
“[The doctor’s] goal is to identify a learning disability; Loudoun County’s goal is to save themselves the money of paying for services. I know that is a bold statement but that has been my experience. Loudoun County is saving itself money by not serving those with disabilities within their community,” she said.
The Folks’ fight didn’t end there. After living out of state for a year the family moved back to Loudoun only to find the division didn’t recognize the learning disability it had recognized only the year before.
“Advocating for your child and particular for your special needs child in Loudoun County is a full-time job and it requires resources, and if you don’t have those resources you are going to lose,” Folks said.
Folks isn’t alone in that struggle.
Anika Hutchinson fought to get an IEP for her daughter Jenna for several years. Jenna couldn’t read because of a vision disability, diagnosed later. But once it was diagnosed, they learned the school division didn’t recognize it as a disability.
“I didn’t know my rights, I didn’t know I had to self-advocate,” Hutchinson said. “It felt like a game of chicken. The teachers knew she couldn’t read, but they kept advancing her.”
Hutchinson said the division didn’t accept a diagnosis from a vision therapist and wouldn’t give Jenna an IEP.
Jenna finally got an IEP in fifth grade, which she said helped her become an A student. But she ran into more problems as she got older, including battling every year to keep accommodations, like having tests read aloud to her, listed in her IEP, fighting to get accommodations for upper-level courses and being bullied. She said her confidence fell apart and she began to think she had no future.
“The main thing I was told was my grades were too high, so I didn’t need [accommodations]. I would tell them I’m getting those grades because of the help I’m getting, if you take those away I’ll get C’s and D’s again,” Jenna said.
Jenna, who as a 17-year-old said she reads at a second-grade level, got help from a vision therapist which has helped her find her confidence and allowed her to take college-level courses, something she thought at one point would not be impossible.
Folks said her daughter also gets good grades and meets the benchmarks, but said it takes her more effort to reach it.
“Just because she’s meeting that benchmark doesn’t mean you are serving her,” Folks said. “At what point is she going to break? At what point do we not give her the support she needs in order to thrive in school? I don’t want her to just survive and pass, I want her to love education and thrive and grow.”
Other parents agreed, and said they felt their child’s IEP wasn’t an individual plan, but a one-size-fits-all effort.
Whitney Mitchell is a mom to a kindergartner who is considered legally deaf and blind, is non-verbal, and has myriad health issues, including extreme seizures that leave her dependent on others to survive.
She said she has been fighting for years, including hiring an advocate, to get her daughter the services she needs. The advocate helped improve her daughter’s IEP but now she says the problem is getting it implemented. She said her daughter hasn’t attended school for 36 days this year because the division hasn’t hired a nurse for her daughter to keep her safe.
“The lack of consistency has caused her so much regression. She used to crawl, and I believe by them not letting her go to school she has lost the ability,” she said.
Mitchell said she was so frustrated at the IEP process that she began recording the meetings to have proof when things weren’t done correctly.
“IDEA makes it very clear that there is no medical situation that would prevent a child from receiving some type of appropriate education,” Mitchell said.
Speech-Language Pathologist Jobs Cut
Special Education Advisory Committee Chair Sharon Tropf said under IDEA and the Americans with Disabilities Act every disability should be covered within school divisions. She said she has heard for a few years that students with visual and hearing disabilities face additional challenges in getting access to instructional material within the division. She agreed that Loudoun’s school division, like all divisions, can be difficult to navigate.
Tropf said for the past four years she has told the administration about teacher shortages and other issues, like underreporting of services and needs in IEP’s, rounding down in ratio computations and student and teachers not getting needs met.
She said the fact that the division has maintained its special needs population at 11% for several years, below the national average of 15%, tells her not that there are fewer students with disabilities, but that students with disabilities aren’t being served.
“I don’t know how you could do that without some type of management of numbers, because you would think they would fluctuate either up or down depending on enrollment and needs but they maintain that flat rate, which raises red flags to me,” she said.
Tropf said there seems to be a disconnect between what is reported by staff and what is reported by families, and that several families are afraid to speak up for fear of retaliation. Mitchell said the same.
“The administration is very aware of the concerns of families being afraid of retaliation. It says it doesn’t work that way, but families report otherwise,” Tropf said.
During Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, six speech-language pathologists, all wearing pink, spoke about the rising demand for their position and asked the board to keep the 10 positions planned to be cut in the fiscal year 2024 budget, after the temporary COVID-19-era funding for those positions will end.
Tricia Fontanilla noted a growth in need for services, and said as of February there were 3,739 students in the division receiving speech language therapy services, an increase of 150 students since October. She also noted an additional 245 students who are undergoing speech language evaluations.
“We are indeed not overstaffed but grossly understaffed,” Kara Vessey said, noting they don’t have substitutes. When a speech-language pathologist takes a leave of absence, another certified pathologist has to take on their caseload.
“There will be voices that are silenced if you do not continue to approve these positions. Please do not exclude special education students in your plan for excellence,” Cheri Holdridge said.
These issues aren’t exclusive to Loudoun. Other divisions are also struggling to meet the need. The Virginia Department of Education is also under federal review after it continued to fall short in monitoring and responding to complaints against school districts in 2020.
Loudoun Now sent multiple requests for an interview with the Office of Special Education for this story.
There are a number of free resources available to parents. The Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center offers resources and information at peatc.org. The Special Education Advisory Committee has meetings and resources to guide parents as well.
These are yet more sad examples of Loudoun's children not being placed ahead of all else within this county's education system.
Isn't educating children and keeping them safe the whole purpose of LCPS?
But there's plenty of money, headcount and motivation to approve a wholly-unnecessary labor union within the system.
I honestly don't know if there is any hope for LCPS and the members of the school board. And that's not hyperbole. This is a seriously, seriously broken system. And spending $2.2 BILLION on operating and capital costs next year isn't going to fix it.
