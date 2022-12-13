The parents of the victims of sexual assault at two Loudoun County high schools have released separate statements on of the special grand jury’s report on the district’s handling of those incidents, as well as the recent indictments against former superintendent Scott Ziegler and Public Information Officer Wayde Byard.
The parents of the victim of the Oct. 6, 2021, sexual assault in a Broad Run High School classroom, who sought to stay out of news reports to protect their daughter, released a statement through their attorney, Patrick M. Regan, on Dec. 12.
"With the release of the Grand Jury report, the public now knows what we have suspected since the start of this tragic event—that what happened to her on October 6, 2021 could have and should have been prevented. Multiple red flags during the time period of May 12, 2021 to October 6, 2021 were raised and ignored, including the 12-page disciplinary record for the assailant that was also mentioned in the report,” they stated. “One thing we feel is important to note is that over the last 14 months since our daughter was assaulted, not one member of the school board, LCPS administration, or even our local high school leadership has reached out to check on how she is doing, lend any type of support or even apologize for what we are going through as a family. That alone speaks volumes to what we have endured throughout this ordeal.”
“The senior leaders at both high schools, along with the Loudoun County Public Schools and the School Board members, should be reminded that our fifteen-year-old daughter displayed more courage and leadership when she reported what happened to her to the Sheriff's Resource Officer than any of them ever did. The ineptitude of all involved is staggering,” the statement goes on to say.
The family ends by saying the recent actions that include the firing of Ziegler and indictments is only the beginning to change the culture of Loudoun County Public Schools and add more needs to be done before “healing can begin” and trust can be restored.
“Parents need to feel that they can send their kids to a safe learning environment. This County has great residents, and we need our elected and public servants to represent and show that greatness as well,” they wrote.
The parents of the victim of a May 28, 2021, assault in a Stone Bridge High School bathroom, Scott and Jessica Smith, issued a statement in a press release on Tuesday through their attorney Bill Stanley following the announcement of the indictments.
“From the very beginning, we were determined as parents to not let the Loudoun County public school system sweep what happened to our daughter and another parents’ daughter ‘under the rug,’ as they repeatedly tried to do,” they stated. “And, we are as determined now as we were back then not to remain silent as they wanted us to be. Today, we stand stronger than ever as a family in a determined fight to do everything in our power to ensure that no other child and their families suffer in the way that we have. The recently released Report of The Special Grand Jury empaneled to investigate this matter is alarming, and the grand jury’s conclusions have clearly demonstrated that the indifference and inexcusable negligence by Loudoun County Public Schools and its School Board caused immeasurable harm to two young women. It is without question that these students didn’t deserve what happened to them, and it has now been proven that Loudoun County knew that they had a predator in their schools, and yet they did nothing to stop him. Their grievous errors have caused our family irreparable harm.”
“The assault on our daughter and the subsequent assault by the same individual of another young lady were both predictable and preventable,” the Smiths go on to say. “Today’s release of the indictments of Loudoun County Public School officials is an important step in this process, but it is only a starting point by which we seek to right the wrongs committed. Disgraced LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler may now be scarred with the consequences of future misdemeanor convictions, but it does not compare to the permanent scars that his misdeeds have caused families who entrusted their daughters into his care and protection at our public schools. Today, we continue this fight. And while we feel vindicated, we are still resolute—and we will not be satisfied until both justice is served, and significant changes are made that will protect our children from harm.”
(2) comments
The reason nobody has heard from any leadership (LCPS Admin, School Board, or Principals) is because body is sorry. None of them think they did anything wrong, and the only reason anything happened is because Terry McAuliffe lost the election. You can hear the undertones in all the comments made…these people actually think they are the. Ictims of a political witch hunt. That is sick and disgusting, anybody who read through that report and read all of the attachments knows what happened was unforgivable. My prayers to those families, and I hope they make all involved pay dearly. This was a national embarrassment.
I feel nothing but sympathy for these Parents and their daughter. (I decline to use their names because I don't want to contribute to any privacy invasion.) I just hope justice will be served. If Dr. Ziegler truly committed crimes, he must suffer the consequences. However, in a recent statement, he denies any criminal wrongdoing. I think it's important to keep an open mind until the case gets adjudicated. There shouldn't be a rush to judgment. In closing, I extend all good wishes to the two young ladies in their journey of healing.
