Parents who want to know what websites their children are on when they use their division-issued laptops and Chromebooks can now get weekly emails about it. They can also cut off internet access for their student’s device once it leaves school.
The optional service called Lightspeed is free and allows parents to check on their students’ usage and browser history.
Parents can even temporarily suspend their students’ internet access when they aren’t connected to the division network. Internet access cannot be suspended on a device when a student is at school, according to a division email sent to parents Aug. 22.
Lightspeed is the district’s internet content filter and has been in place for several years, according to division Chief Technology Officer Aaron Smith. He said the Parent Portal is a feature that is included in their licensing agreement.
Division spokesperson Dan Adams said the division has had requests from parents asking for the ability to see the reports and to manage their child’s Chromebook. He said since it was already included in their internet content filter licensing, it was a “zero-cost way to provide this service for all LCPS families who wanted it.”
Once parents sign up for the service through their ParentVUE account, the parent portal for the division’s student information system, Lightspeed will send weekly reports showing their children’s internet activity and usage by email.
ParentVUE is a one-stop shop for parents to access just about everything they need regarding their student’s information including tardy or absent notifications, their student’s class schedule, grades and assessment results, a school calendar including which assignments are due, and a list of resources like opting out of educational offerings, according to Adams.
To sign up, parents login to ParentVUE, click on student information, and click edit at the top of the page. Then under student notifications and permissions select “yes” to opt in and hit save.
Students get new Chromebooks in kindergarten, third, sixth and ninth grades, meaning Chromebooks are replaced every three to four years, according to Adams.
Content filter settings letting parents know what can and can’t be accessed by grade level can be found on the division’s website. More information is online at lcps.org/lightspeed.
(1) comment
Does LCPS have the ability to override parents' choice with respect to internet access away from school property?
Does LCPS have the ability to view students' browser history away from school property?
It should be obvious why the answers to these questions are so important.
