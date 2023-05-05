Dozens of women gathered Friday morning to hear from successful women entrepreneurs at the Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls’s Entrepreneurial Women’s Business Seminar at Ida Lee Park.
Women in various stages of business development, from just thinking about it to being fully immersed in the process, networked with other women, listened to a panel of female entrepreneurs, and learned from various subject matter experts in small roundtable discussions.
Alberta Souanga and Natasha Kumi came to network and expand their catering business, Mama Spice, which specializes in west African food. They said right now they go to farmers’ markets in Fairfax and Prince William Counties, but are looking to do more in Loudoun and make connections.
Cheryl Wiehn, owner of Brown Dog Bookkeeping, opened her business in July 2022. She is a virtual bookkeeper who likes to work with women-owned businesses that are just starting out on their journey because, she said, “a lot of women have a fear around numbers, or they don’t understand finance and I want to help women get over that and help them understand it’s not a hurdle to starting a business.”
Wiehn, who has a degree in business administration, worked for years managing books for several companies but stepped away to start and then raise a family. She decided to start her own company so she could have the flexibility for her family.
She said someone considering starting a business should take the leap.
“Just do it! You are never going to be perfect,” she said. “You are going to stumble along the way. Every single person that has done it has stumbled and made mistakes, then you look back and say I can’t believe I did that, but you didn’t know any better. There is so much you don’t know until you stumble upon it.”
The members of a panel discussion also talked about taking the leap and overcoming fear. Those included ARM Consulting founder and CEO Angela Mitchell, Birch Tree Bookstore founder Leah Fallon, Mocatina’s founder Monica Pindell, and Miranda Solutions Group CEO and co-founder Pia Miranda.
Pindell shared her biggest fear when she decided to walk away from the corporate world to open the dessert shop in Leesburg was the absence of a steady paycheck.
She said at first she was scared and felt inadequate. She said she even wanted to go back to her former job. But she said she kept going and pushed through the fear and learned to let go of it.
“I’m sure everybody experiences this same thing. Someday you are like ‘I can’t do this, I’m going to walk away’ and then the next day you are like ‘I can do this, I got this,’” she said.
She told attendees to lose their fear.
“When you lose your fear, nothing stops you. When you live every day, ‘what if, what if, what if,’ you are never going to take those steps ahead,” she said. “So you might take 10 steps ahead and take five back, but you are always growing… lose your fear. What is the worst thing that could happen?”
Miranda agreed and said when they started the company in 2019 they were also closing a restaurant they had owned for 11 years. She said she left her corporate job to start the business and shared the fear of not having that steady income.
“How to overcome it is you believe in what you are going to provide, you believe in your business, and you just keep going,” she said. “The fastest way to try to figure out if it’s going to work and to overcome it is by doing it, and then trying to figure out from there when do you stop and then decide to go back to corporate, or decide to pivot your business and do something completely different, or pack it up, and what is your backup plan.”
Fallon said her biggest fear in starting her own business was figuring out what also working full-time as a mother was going to work, and how that dynamic would change in her home. She also said she faced imposter syndrome and feeling like a fraud.
“I have no idea what I am doing, so I just found the helpers. I found people who could help me and answer my question and lean on and get direction,” she said.
Mitchell said she was overconfident when she started her business in 2006, working for someone when she launched and then bringing on her employer as her first client. But she struggled in 2008 when the recession hit and her specific skill was brought in-house instead of contracted out to her.
“That was when I realized, ‘uh-oh, I’m either going to have to go back to work or figure out how to pivot,’” she said.
She pivoted into government contracting and expanded her company.
“As women it’s not just a fear that you have to overcome, but it’s the fear of your family,” she said. “As you are trying to build and build your confidence, even if your family is saying we support you, you know them well enough that they are terrified as well. So now you are trying to manage their feelings and your feelings at the same time you are trying to build your business, and it can be overwhelming.”
She told attendees to bet on themselves.
They also shared what opening a business taught them about themselves and advice they were given, and cautioned attendees to listen to advice but to be selective about what they actually do with it.
“Everyone is not going to like what you are doing,” Mitchell said. “Be mindful of the naysayers. Be mindful of the people who try to minimize your ability. That tends to happen to us as women in any position. Align yourself with like-minded people and have a diverse group of people you can rely on.”
