Several hundred county residents have signed a petition in the hopes that it will open a dialogue with the Loudoun County School Board about banning hate speech during public comment sessions at its meetings.
Andrew Pihonak, a 19-year-old western Loudoun resident, created a petition on change.org, an online platform that allows people to create petitions to enact change in their community.
He said he felt it was needed after listening to comments made at School Board meetings for the past few months but especially after the Dec. 13 board meeting.
He said one particular comment against the LGBTQ community really bothered him and that is when he decided to create the petition.
At that meeting, Mark Winn said LGBTQ people’s “behaviors are immoral and typically not accepted in any civilized community.”
“It goes against gods design for us and goes against the natural order of nature. These behaviors should never have been promoted, taught or encouraged in the schools you are overseeing. ‘Again I say unto you, if any man or woman causes one of these little ones to stumble, it would be better for a millstone to be put around their neck and thrown into the lake,’” Winn said, slightly paraphrasing a passage from the Bible. “It’s not my words. It’s God’s.”
“The petition was created to show hateful people in Loudoun County and everywhere that hateful speech and rhetoric won’t fly here,” Pihonak said.
He was hoping to get 200 signatures, but a week later he has more than 830.
“The sky is the limit. I want to see as many as possible. Eight hundred people is a lot of people. It’s enough to fill the school board room three times over,” he said.
With the strong showing of support, Pihonak plans to open a dialogue with School Board members to see if a policy can be created that would prohibit hate speech during public comment sessions. He’s hoping with policy, the board will have the power to turn off the microphone if something hateful is said or if someone says something to incite violence.
“At the moment, the board’s procedure is to have to let them speak, then they say ‘thank you’ and then the words get rebroadcast online,” he said.
Pihonak said he’s heard concerns that putting a policy like this in place would go against the First Amendment, but argues, “the First Amendment doesn’t protect hate speech, or hateful rhetoric against marginalized people.”
The Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that there is no “hate speech” exemption to First Amendment protections, but has long debated the limits of free speech. One standard set by the Supreme Court in the 1969 Brandenburg v. Ohio case and refined in the 1973 Hess v. Indiana ruling is that speech is not protected if it “is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action, and is likely to incite or produce such action,” a test that continues to evolve today.
The School Board currently has policy in place that outlines procedures for public comment and states speakers are to maintain “civility, decorum and respect for the functioning and dignity of the School Board at all times.”
It also states speakers are to “refrain from vulgarity, obscenities, profanity or other like breaches of respect.”
While the policy states speakers are not to “target, criticize or attack individual students” it doesn’t specifically include protections for marginalized communities.
The policy allows for the board chair to warn a speaker when the rules are broken before ending the speakers time. It also states the chair can take action to “preserve civility, decorum and orderly conduct of the meeting.”
There is no mention of specific hate speech in the policy.
Brenda Bengtson, a retired Loudoun County Public Schools teacher, said she signed the petition because she too was tired of hearing hateful comments. She said she’s been attending school board meetings for the past 18 months and often speaks first at the meetings to set the tone in the hopes that other speakers will be civil.
“It’s important to me and to people that are watching this even from a distance that they know it’s not the majority,” she said.
Bengtson agreed with Pihonak’s thoughts that hate speech isn’t protected speech and said, “anyone that thinks free speech includes hate speech is out of touch.”
She said she believes people can come and express their anger and frustration about what is going on in the school or with the school board but believes it can be done in a civil manner without calling names or being negative toward marginalized communities.
She said, without putting in new restrictions, the problem is likely to escalate.
Pihonak said he will keep the petition up and get as many signatures as possible because he thinks more people will want to support it and believes there is “power in numbers.”
