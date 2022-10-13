County supervisors are likely to approve a request from One Loudoun that could more than double the number of residential units at the mixed-use development.
According to a county staff report, since its original approval in 2007 the mixed-use development has built out a “significant portion” of its potential development including attached and detached homes, apartments, the town center and community facilities. In total the development is approved for up to 1,267 residential units, along with up to 34,000 square feet of child care facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
The developer now seeks clearance to add up to 1,745 new apartments, of which 145 would be price-controlled, and of which up to 250 of which could be stacked two-over-two units. They are also asking to eliminate a civic space requirement, increase allowable building height up to 150 feet, and remove plans for 450,000 square feet of office, 50,000 square feet of retail and 350 hotel rooms.
Cooley LLP partner Colleen Gillis, representing the application, pointed out it’s a plan allowable and encouraged under the county’s new comprehensive plan. Loudoun County Assistant Program Manager of Land Use Jackie Marsh agreed that under the previous plan, county staff members would have recommended denying the application, but the application is in line with the new plan’s recommendations.
Maps of the project show the development targeting the mostly undeveloped land along Rt. 7, which was once the area of plan for a sports stadium, and subsequently has been used for a carnival and farmers’ markets. Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) recalled long hours of meetings about that hoped-for stadium—and in light of the proposal to reduce office space plans at One Loudoun, the countywide shortage of office space.
“One Loudoun’s been one of our relatively few success stories in terms of even getting office space built, and we hear from our team all the time, as I know you know, we have a real shortage. We have people lined up to come in here and we have no place to put them,” he said.
Some residents, such as from Uptown Row on the northern end of downtown One Loudoun, have expressed concern about the lack of green space in the development, and the trend of people from the development’s network of HOAs coming to other HOAs’ green space. And while supervisors were broadly supportive at the Sept. 14 public hearing, some lingering concerns remain. District Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) said she would continue to work on improving the proposal’s vehicular and pedestrian safety, and missing links in the pedestrian network.
“Connecting the missing links in the immediate area is vital for this application,” she said.
And Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) said he would miss the carnival.
Supervisors are expected to vote on the application on Oct. 18.
