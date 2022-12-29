A long-running land dispute in Loudoun County led to a rally across the Potomac River as people living in and around Poolesville, MD, gathered today to mark the second anniversary of the closing of White’s Ferry.
The ferry closed in December 2020 after a more-than 11-year legal battle between the owners of the Virginia landing at Rockland farm and the then-owners of the ferry, and after the cable that guided the ferry across the river snapped. And while the land dispute is in Virginia, the nearby small, rural town of Poolesville has felt its impacts most strongly. Poolesville Commission President Jim Brown led the rally, including a call-and-response chant in the crowd: “Two years! Too long!”
Poolesville Chamber of Commerce President Tom Kettler said restaurant owners in the town have told him they’ve lost “probably 20%” of their business since the ferry closed.
“Everyone talks about Poolesville being the heart of the agriculture reserve, the heart of western Montgomery County. Well, if you think about Poolesville as the heart, one of our arteries has been shut down,” he said.
Several expressed frustration at the ferry impasse—as a private land dispute in another state, the government and residents in Maryland have no power to force a resolution. Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass told the crowd the council has been doing everything it can to fix the problem. And Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe said, “we know how important the ferry is to you, and we will do everything in our power—the little power that we have in this situation.”
And Maryland General Assembly Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo said he has been working on it since a call on New Year’s Eve 2020.
“It’s very difficult to work when the other side doesn’t really have a lot of interest in working with you,” he said. But he pledged “were going to keep on pushing.”
Some Poolesville locals in the crowd seemed tired of hearing that.
“I will say, David, it has been two years,” Brown said. “It has been two years. We’ve all got a job to do.”
Poolesville’s Hosanna Community Church Pastor Chuck Copeland said, “there’s no way on God’s green Earth that they would shut down a main artery in any other neighborhood like this and not have it fixed within at least two years.”
“Everybody keeps saying ‘well the problem’s on the other side of the river.’ Well, somebody go over there and fix it,” he said.
At just shy of 6,000 residents, Poolesville is between Lovettsville and Purcellville in size. It is in rural western Montgomery County, surrounded by the Montgomery County Agricultural Reserve, a land use zone comparable to Loudoun’s western Rural Policy Area. The reserve includes a famous farmland protection program and has modeled some policies later considered in Loudoun, such as Transfer of Development Rights, or the Building Lot Termination Program that serves a similar purpose intended to protect farmland from development.
The town is governed by an elected, unpaid five-member commission, who elect a president from among their members—currently, Brown, a real estate agent. He said he hasn’t seen much urgency from the southern side of the river, where he said Marylanders have been told they’re interlopers if they try to push Virginia officials.
“We have found that on the Loudoun County side, there’s just not interest, there really isn’t,” he said after the rally. “They want to talk about a bridge. A bridge is a billion-dollar situation, and there’s no infrastructure on this side for a bridge. It’s actually really short-sighted and a distraction to talk about a bridge.”
He pushed Maryland elected officials to help work as intermediaries and help make a deal to get the ferry running.
“You have two parties, this side and the other side, that do want the ferry to operate, so it’s really more about negotiating and figuring out how to get those two parties to come together,” he said. “I don’t believe Maryland could ever force Virginia to put eminent domain on this, I just don’t see it happening.”
And he said while using eminent domain to seize the land is one option, he doesn’t care how the problem gets solved.
“Eminent domain doesn’t matter to us. The solution doesn’t matter to us. It’s getting the ferry running that matters to us,” he said.
While in operation, the ferry carried 600-800 cars a day, along with cyclist and pedestrians, across the Potomac. With Maryland’s longstanding opposition to allowing a new bridge, the ferry was the only way to cross the river between the Point of Rocks bridge and the American Legion Memorial Bridge.
A study commissioned by Loudoun County and Montgomery County, MD, and released in November 2021 estimated White’s Ferry carried 80% of the trips between western Montgomery County and northeast Loudoun County, traffic that is otherwise forced onto Rt. 15 and the Point of Rocks bridge. The study also estimated that if open for a full year in 2023, the ferry would have a $9 million positive economic impact through jobs, travel time savings, and other savings for travelers.
Brown estimated drivers have driven an additional 9 million miles on the longer alternate route since the ferry closed, eight trips to the moon and back, pointing also to the additional carbon emissions. A costumed Grinch celebrated the figure while attendees held up signs saying, “Don’t let the Grinch steal our ferry!”
In November 2020 Circuit Court Judge Stephen E. Sincavage ruled in favor of Rockland Farm, who sued after the ferry operators expanded the Virginia landing in 2004 without consulting with the landowners, awarding $102,175 in damages for trespassing, property damage and breach of contract. The cable snapped in December, and on Dec. 27, 2020, the ferry’s owners announced it would stay closed.
Elizabeth Devlin, one of Rockland’s owners and the daughter of former county supervisor Betsey Brown, said at the time it was “huge shock” to hear the ferry would close, saying evidence in the court case indicated the ferry netted around a half-million dollars a year plus a management fee, and attempts to stand up an interim agreement to keep the ferry running went unanswered. The previous agreement, which let the ferry operator use the landing for $5 a year, had been in place since 1952.
Since the ferry closed, negotiations between Rockland and the ferry’s owner at the time, and then its new owner Chuck Kuhn, have remained stalled. Rockland’s owners have asked for a 50-cent fee per vehicle for the use of the land; both Kuhn and the previous owners have refused, offering instead to buy the land or a permanent easement.
In anticipation of the two-year anniversary, Rockland’s owners released a new statement on the stalled negotiations. They recapped some of the offers they have made to reopen the ferry, such as the 50-cent fee, purchasing the Maryland landing and bringing in an outside company, or buying the Maryland landing and the ferry. They said they have another operator willing to pay more than that 50-cent fee.
“Rockland has been part of our family for seven generations, and we do not want to sell our land. But we will allow a ferry to use our landing in return for a small, volume-based fee, and we are willing to commit to a long-term contract to keep the ferry open for the foreseeable future,” Devlin wrote. “We only ask for just compensation for the ferry traffic that will traverse our land. The fact that a different, independently owned, ferry company is willing to step in and pay both Rockland and the Maryland landing owners more than 50 cents each per vehicle shows that our offers are very reasonable.”
Kuhn, who bought the ferry in February 2021, has pushed for the county to take the Virginia landing by eminent domain, saying his attempts to negotiation a reasonable agreement with the landowners have failed. Some county supervisors have weighed the possibility, but others have been skeptical or outright opposed.
The ferry was first established in 1786, making it almost as old as the United States.
