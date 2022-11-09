Democrat Erica Ogedegbe has won the Leesburg District School Board seat Tuesday, defeating Independent Lauren Shernoff and Republican Michael A. Rivera.
Although School Board races are nonpartisan, both races had a Republican-endorsed candidate, a Democrat-endorsed candidate and an independent candidate.
Ogedegbe was endorsed by the Loudoun County Democratic Committee, while Rivera had been endorsed by the Loudoun County Republican Committee.
“I’m a parent and I’m stepping up for my kids and I’m stepping up for the community,” Ogedegbe said after her win. “I’m just really excited to have this opportunity to serve the community.”
She recalled the moment she decided to run. She said she read a newspaper article in October 2021 that the Leesburg School Board member was stepping down amid a lot of pressure and “a lot of bullying.” She said she decided to step up.
“We cannot be truly excellent unless we are inclusive at all levels, and in schools this is so important,” she said.
Ogedegbe received 6,185 votes or 40.30% of the vote; Rivera received 4,819 votes or 31.4%; and Shernoff received 4,286 votes or 27.9% with 12 of 13 precincts reporting, according to preliminary numbers Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, voters in the Broad Run District School Board race will have to wait a little longer to find out who won that seat.
Preliminary numbers on Tuesday night showed Republican Tiffany Polifko in the lead with 6,663 votes or 35.2%, and Democrat Nicholas Gothard with 6,528 votes or 34.5%—a difference of 135 votes.
Independent incumbent Andrew Hoyler had 5,561 votes 29.4% of the vote.
“It’s a tight, tight margin and we are within the recount margin,” Gothard said Tuesday night. “I am hoping to take a breath and reassess in the morning.”
He pointed out there are still provisional and outstanding mail-in ballots that need to be counted.
“We’ve spent the last couple of months fighting for every Loudoun family and we are going to keep doing that even if it takes a week more. We are going to keep doing that to make sure every voice is heard, and every vote is counted,” Gothard said.
A call to Polifko was not immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.