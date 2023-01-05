Inova Health Systems has opened its first mental health clinic for people who are uninsured or underinsured, launching the new program at its Cornwall campus in Leesburg.
It is the newest addition to the regional hospital system’s Inova Cares clinics, serving people who don’t have health insurance, are underinsured, or have Virginia Medicaid coverage. The new Inova Cares Clinic for Behavioral Health joins existing Inova Cares clinics for children, families and women, each targeting particular needs in the community. And while it’s housed in Leesburg, the new clinic is meant to serve people across the region—and as a model for growing that service.
Inova Senior Vice President and Community Health & Health Equity Chief Karen Berube said the clinic was born out of the 2022 Loudoun Community Health Needs Assessment, an effort by Inova, the Loudoun County Health Department and other community organizations to identify the biggest health issues facing the county. Mental health emerged as one of the top priorities.
“There’s been a lot of talk over the last three to five years about the need for more behavioral health out here. So this is really a direct result of that group saying there's services if you’re severely, chronically mentally ill, but if you're struggling with mild to moderate depression, there's really nowhere to go because everybody is trying to address the needs that are most urgent at the time,” she said.
The clinic serves adults aged 18 years and older with mild to moderate mental health needs such as anxiety, depression, and grief, who are uninsured or eligible for Inova Financial Assistance. It offers weekly and biweekly individual therapy sessions in short-term, goal-oriented therapy and connections to other community and medical resources, and telemedicine for people unable to attend their session in person.
The new clinic opened in May, starting small with two therapists. One of the challenges of serving lower-income residents is just letting them know that help is available. Berube said they’ve tried to do different kinds of marketing, reaching out through community center and social media.
“The traditional, you call your health plan and they tell you where to go for the services you need, doesn’t work, so you’ve got to get in the community,” she said. “And to be honest, our biggest referral source is the community itself. Once the community gets comfortable and they know the services are there and they’re not going to get billed for the services, and that it is free for them, then they tell their friends who might be struggling with the same thing.”
Now those therapists’ schedules are filling up, and the clinic is looking to hire more. The clinic tries to hire therapists who understand the community, such as local therapists or those from immigrant families. It addresses an acute need—demand for therapists is high, and even people with health insurance can struggle to find appointments other places. And that lower-income population is under a lot of stress.
“When you're feeling that stress around ‘where's my next meal going to come from?’ or ‘do I pay for a behavioral health therapy the session or do I buy my family food?’ it's a very different stress point that we're talking about,” she said. “You're always going to go for the food and the basic needs versus taking care of yourself.”
Berube recalled one person in particular the clinic has helped—someone who was being treated next door at the Inova Ewing Forensic Assessment and Consultation Team, or FACT, which serves victims of sexual assault and abuse. The patient was, understandably, struggling emotionally.
“It was the end of the day, and they weren't sure where to refer or to send the patient. So they literally walked the patient across the parking lot to come over here, and the therapist here was able to see the patient and provide that immediate care,” Berube said. “…That’s probably one of the most vulnerable times you’ll ever experience, and to be able to get immediate help, it’s pretty profound in this day and age of lack of services for behavioral health. I think that spoke to us immediately about the need.”
Others have their own struggles and victories as they work to improve their lives, or to come back out of their homes after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and social distancing. Berube said one patient was so anxious she didn’t feel comfortable getting a driver’s license.
“Since being in therapy, she has now gone to get her driver's license, so to me that's a success. It helps her to be able to get a job and to get back out into the community. This is my own worry about everybody being so isolated during the pandemic that it’s a struggle to get back in, and to get out from behind the computers and to interact with people again.”
For Berube, who grew up with a single mother in a poorer neighborhood in North Carolina, bringing those services to the most vulnerable and disenfranchised is a lifelong mission. From starting as a behavioral health therapist at Inova, she has risen through the ranks, carrying that mission with her.
“I joke and say I’m an old old-school HIV social worker,” she said. “I started before we had protease inhibitors [a drug used to treat HIV], so I’ve been doing this work a long time, and it became very apparent to me early on that certain communities experienced extreme disparities in the care that they received. Health equity is real. There are differences in your socioeconomic and insurance status in the care that you receive. And so it’s been a 25-year crusade of mine to try to reduce those disparities and to fill the gaps.”
Sometimes that means a little extra help alongside the regular therapy session, like making sure a patient has a ride to get to their appointment.
“A lot of people think equity in healthcare means everybody gets a doctor's appointment. No, that's equality—we all get the same thing,” she said. “Equity is about creating programs like this that give the extra services that community members might need to get the care they need.”
Like HIV, Berube said she’s seen people become more willing to talk about mental health.
“I don't want to say the stigma's gone away, because I don't think it has, but I do think that with social media, people have gotten more comfortable talking about it and sharing about their struggles with mental health,” she said. “And I think having more and more celebrity endorsements around mental health has helped people to open up.”
And as preventative health care, the earlier intervention at the clinic can help avoid a more serious and costly intervention later.
“We don't think about preventative mental health care, right? So if you're struggling with depression or anxiety, and you're able to get help with those diagnoses more readily, then you don’t move to crisis state hopefully, where you have to go to an inpatient setting or the emergency department,” she said. “You get that care in your community. As a behavioral health therapist by training, I think that's much better care because we're addressing the needs as they arise.”
The clinic is funded by Inova and with a community effort, including support from The O’Shaughnessy-Hurst Memorial Foundation, Mike and Teresa Wheeler, and Patti and John Sinnen.
“I find Loudoun to be one of my favorite places, because I do find the Loudoun community steps up when there’s a need,” Berube said.
For more information, go to inova.org/locations/inova-cares-clinic-behavioral-health or call 703-779-5480.
