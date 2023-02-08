County supervisors on Tuesday night voted to buy 143 acres of mostly vacant land just outside Purcellville town limits for $6.9 million for the new Western Loudoun Recreation Center.
And for many Loudouners, especially those who swim competitively, the facility can’t be built fast enough.
The land is just west of the Catoctin Meadows HOA and between Rt. 7 and W. Main Street, across from the Loudoun Golf and Country Club and a short walk from Franklin Park. If the purchase goes through, closing will likely be this summer. The land is assessed at $1.8 million.
“This is a huge deal for western Loudoun County,” Buffington said Tuesday night. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked about the site for the Western Loudoun Rec Center. This is centrally located throughout western Loudoun, so it’s easily accessible for everybody no matter what part of western Loudoun you live in.”
And, he pointed out, it’s much more land than the county needs for the rec center. That could give the county government options for other amenities on that site, particularly as it struggles to get town government approvals on projects inside town like road projects, the Fields Farm Park sports complex and a western Loudoun park-and-ride. Buffington on Wednesday raised the possibility of a new Purcellville-area library, a project listed in the county CIP but without a specific budget or timeline yet.
The idea of a Western Loudoun Recreational Center had been talked about for years but was formally put into the county’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Master Plan in 2021, according to Loudoun County Parks Recreation and Community Services Communications Manager Kraig Troxell. The project was then accelerated by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors during the fiscal year 2022 Capital Improvement Program development process. And Buffington said projects in the CIP “are only aspirational until you actually have a site.”
Now with a site picked out, plans can go forward on building the center. Troxell said bidding and pre-construction are slated for 2025, and it should take 30-36 months before the center will be opened to the public.
Overcrowding at county pools has been an issue for a while, according to several high school swim coaches. Not only are they competing with 17 other high school teams for lanes, but also club teams and people swimming for exercise.
Woodgrove High School Head Swim Coach Tami Carlow said the biggest issues facing her team during swim season—which runs from November through February—are late night practices and an inadequate pool facility where they practice twice a week.
Each high school team is given three hours of practice time a week at pool facilities because of space limitations, according to Loudoun County Public Schools Assistant Director of Athletics Derek Farrey.
Farrey schedules the teams’ practice times based on pool availability and location. High school teams can have up to 25 girls and 25 boys.
School teams practice at Ida Lee Park Recreation Center, which is owned by the Town of Leesburg, is 25 yards long and has 10 lanes; the county-owned Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center and Dulles South Recreation and Community Center, which both have 25-yard by 50-meter competition pools, 10 lanes, a moveable bulkhead and starting blocks; and the county’s Round Hill Aquatic Center, the only such pool in western Loudoun, which has four 25 yard lanes, is 4.5 feet deep and only has capacity for 54 people.
“The current pool that we have in western Loudoun County is ridiculous, in my opinion, and I don’t even consider it a swim facility. So this swimming facility that would go at our Western Loudoun Rec Center would be no different than any other rec centers in the county,” Buffington said.
Two teams have arranged to use private pools. Broad Run High School swims at The Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion and Riverside High School swims at the Lansdowne on the Potomac pool.
Meets start as late as 9 p.m. due to the limited availability of pools. Woodgrove High Schools’ practices at Ida Lee start at 9:30 p.m. And several high school coaches said pools can’t accommodate morning practice time because the pools give that time to club teams and lap swimmers.
“It’s frustrating to go to Dulles South and Claude Moore and they have an Olympic-sized pool and double the amount of lanes, and they are trying to cram all the western Loudoun and Leesburg teams into Ida Lee and it just doesn’t seem to work,” Heidi Adair, the mother of a Heritage High School swimmer, said.
Woodgrove and Loudoun Valley also share practice time at the Round Hill Aquatic Center. The center, which many argue is inadequate, was built through a 1991 proffer from Oak Hill properties, according to Troxell.
“The pool is incredibly small; we’re trying to fit 40-50 people in this pool. It’s very shallow so we can’t dive, and we only have four lanes,” Woodgrove High School swim coach Tami Carlow said. “There are not enough facilities to accommodate what we need to do for swim teams.”
She also said because of the depth of the water swimmers often can’t do proper flip turns and scrape their knees on the bottom of the pool. Carlow said the number of lanes and how they have to place swimmers in those lanes based on their speed—often cramming 10 or more swimmers in a lane—makes it hard to practice.
“It hurts both ends of the spectrum. The fast person is always catching up to someone and the other people are always getting caught up to,” Carlow said.
Independence High School swim coach Ryan Webb agreed.
“There aren’t equitable facilities. The reason [some teams] get strong throughout the season is because they have more lanes to work with and they can work off intervals that work with that lane specifically,” Webb said.
Webb, whose team practices at Dulles South, said busy pools also often have poor air quality because of chlorine and the constant flow of people that the air circulation can never balance out. He said he’s had many swimmers on an inhaler because of respiratory issues.
“If someone had a few million dollars and were willing to spend it on a good pool facility, they would get their money back in two or three years,” he said.
All events at swim meets, with the exception of backstroke, dive off of starting blocks to start a race. The Riverside High School swim team practices at Lansdowne, where they have more lanes and an earlier practice time, but no starting blocks.
“Not having blocks is a big hinderance. A huge chunk of most high school teams do club, so they are getting block time, but for a kid that is not swimming year-round, they have no block practice and it throws them off, especially for freshman who have never done it before,” Riverside High School Coach Joel Getis said. “It can be intimidating and a fear they have to get over quickly.”
For students swimming with a school and club team, the late night practices mean a quick turn around and little sleep before they are back in the pool the next morning, some as early at 4 a.m. Webb said one of his swimmers wakes up at 3:45 a.m. to get to club practice in Fairfax.
Getis, who previously coached at Tuscarora and had late practices, said the mix of early and late practices isn’t a healthy environment for kids and can lead to them getting sick or hurt. He said it can also impact whether a kid chooses to swim for the high school.
“For sure this county would thrive off more facilities. These kids want to be better and be the best in the state. The area is known to provide a lot of great athletes, having greater accessibility of pools would be huge,” Webb said.
“We need more pool facilities. Loudoun County is a pretty strong swimming area. Lots of kids do it. Most teams are cramming 10-13 kids in a lane during practice and only getting four lanes, and it’s not efficient, then limited practice time on top of that,” Getis said. He said more facilities, especially in western Loudoun, would help grow the swimming program.
“We have very good teams and swimmers around here, but Loudoun County high schools don’t win state championships. There hasn’t been one since the Riverside girls team won in 2017,” Getis said.
The announcement of a pool facility in western Loudoun and now a location is exciting, but Carlow said it’s still a long time to wait before its up and running.
Webb said opening one new facility, like the Ashburn Recreation and Community Center expected to open in summer of 2025, might alleviate some crowding at the other pools like a domino effect but said “western Loudoun one thousand percent needs a pool facility. It will make the county flourish even more.”
“It would be amazing to go to swim practice right after school and be home at a decent time,” Webb said.
Supervisors on Feb. 7 voted to pursue the land purchase 8-0-1, Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) absent.
(2) comments
Nearly 4X the assessed value.
Another sweet, sweet deal for Chuck Kuhn.
They don't call him Boss Kuhn, for nothing.
How do the rest of us go about paying taxes on 1/4 the market value on our property?
OK, math has never been my strong skill, but paying 6.9 Million for something assessed at 1.8 Million, seems a little out of kilter. I would really like to see who owns this property and what relationship they have to the BOS. I understand the current LOCO BOS LOVES to spend out money but this is downright criminal. They will then pay top dollar for design and construction of a project that will run over budget and late on delivery.
I wish the Republicans could find some people to run for the BOS.
