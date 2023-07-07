A new state law that went into effect July 1 changes the timeline for when parents are notified of alleged bullying incidents involving their child at school.
The new law requires principals or their designee to notify the parents of students involved in an alleged bullying incident at school within 24 hours of learning about the allegation. The law requires School Boards to enforce it by requiring principals to report to parents.
Division Director of School Administration Doug Fulton said although the division’s current practice has been to notify parents within 24 hours of any incident that involves a student, the new law is specifically about bullying.
He said the division’s answer to the 24-hour notification requirement specifically in regard to bullying will be to send a letter, likely by email, to all of the parents with students involved to let them know that their student might be involved in a bullying incident.
“The letter is new, but the information in the letter has been around before. We are putting in a layer where we are asking our administrators and counselors and unified mental health teams to get it out to all the student parties involved,” he said.
He said the letter is meant to be the first contact and includes resources parents can use without predetermining fault and lets parents know an administrative review will take place. He said the letter is supposed to be followed up with a phone call.
Fulton said the Virginia Department of Education has model policies and guidelines on bullying and cyberbullying that each school board has to implement. Those guidelines and polices help administrators determine whether an incident is classified as bullying. He said it often takes several days to review an incident before administers can determine what happened, but said parents should know what is going on even if all the details aren’t available.
He said students need to be supported regardless of whether they are the victim or the one bullying others.
“All students are students and all need to be supported,” he said.
He said the best practice is to have parents notified before the student gets home from school.
Five days after parents are notified, they are supposed to get an update, but Fulton said even then it can sometimes be hard to know exactly what happened.
The former law only required a principal to notify parents about the status of an investigation into an alleged bullying incident within five school days of when an allegation was made.
Division spokesperson Dan Adams said the division’s policy on bullying prevention and education will be updated to match the new law.
Thank you Governor Youngkin and AG Miyares for continuing to break through the brick wall that Democrats have put up between the supposedly "public" schools and the parents that pay for them. Hopefully we will see more Republican common sense in the future.
