A proposed policy requiring advance parental notification of the use of sexually explicit materials in Loudoun classrooms is one step closer to being approved by the School Board.
Proposed Policy 5055 involves instructional material that contains sexually explicit material, including novels assigned as part of a classes curriculum. The policy was mandated by the General Assembly earlier this year.
The School Board’s Curriculum and Instruction Committee reviewed the staff recommended changes to the draft policy on Wednesday night and voted unanimously to send it to full board as soon as possible to allow them time to review it before its adoption by the Jan. 1 deadline.
This is the second draft of the policy. The first draft was presented Sept. 23.
Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Neil Selvin and Assistant Superintendent Ashley Ellis outlined what changes have been made to the policy after getting feedback from the public and different committees in the two months since it was last in front of the Curriculum and Instruction Committee.
They presented a slide show that outlined the changes made to the policy with Ellis pointing out it was unusual to have a new presentation on a policy already being discussed.
“Given the nature of the policy and some of the changes that have been made and just in full transparency to you and the public, we would like to walk through them in a little bit more detail than you’d probably expect,” Ellis said.
Slevin said the policy mainly affects high schools, along with a number of titles used in middle schools.
“We have made it very clear that the intention of this policy is for identifying instructional materials that teachers intend to use or they intend to assign,” Slevin said.
Changes made to the policy include clearly stating the purpose as being to “provide for advance notification of the intended use of any instructional materials with sexually explicit content” in students education and does not include the selection of those materials. It also provides procedures for identifying all instructional materials with sexually explicit content assigned in classroom instruction and outlines procedures to notify parents, allow them to review the material and give them the option to choose something else for their student.
Slevin said a regulation has been drafted for how schools are going to handle the implementation of the policy.
“I want to be clear, this is going to put a lot of work on schools,” he said.
Slevin said other changes based on feedback included the removal of the reference to homosexuality within the sexual conduct definition. The policy states the purpose is not to censor books or designate them sexually explicit material based on the sexual orientation or gender identify of characters within the books.
Slevin said they wanted to make it clear that the Virginia Department of Education provided the definition for sexually explicit instruction materials within the Virginia code and that it wasn’t developed by the school division.
“The state or Loudoun County Public Schools does not include standards or endorse any instructional materials that call for instructional resources that include any of the words included in the definitions. So, we aren’t certain why it was included in the definition, but we just want to make very clear that these are not endorsed by any curriculum standards in Virginia or in Loudoun County Public Schools,” Slevin said.
The policy encourages parents to engage with their students when it comes to independent reading and research materials but leaves that in the hands of students and parents. However, if a teacher recommended book for independent reading has sexually explicit material parents must be notified, according to the policy.
“This policy is really about notification. It’s not about the selection of resources so it’s about providing advanced parental notification of the intended use of any instructional material with sexually explicit content in your child’s education,” Slevin said.
The school district’s current practice allows for parents to ask for alternative materials if they are not comfortable with the instructional material. Current practice also includes posting all core, anchor and supplementary texts on the division’s website where families can review the reading material available to students, according to Slevin.
Ellis said Policy 5045, which sets procedures for the selection, review and challenge of educational materials, will be reviewed in the spring.
They also talked about the process teachers are using to identify resources that fall into the definition of sexually explicit material outlined in the model policies developed by the VDOE. Slevin said there was no recommended tool or any more clarification beyond the definitions from the VDOE to help in identifying materials, so the division is using things like Common Sense Media and teacher knowledge to identify materials that may need further review. The definitions included in the draft policy are being applied broadly, according to Slevin, “because we’d rather have more information available to our families than less.” He said so far, through what they are calling “crowd sourcing,” they have reviewed 200 high school books and 250 middle school books. He noted the tight turnaround to develop and adopt the policy left little time to train the staff.
“While we are doing our best to stay ahead of this and work with our teachers, it is something that is an additional stress this time of year,” he said. He also noted that teachers who want to use materials that fall into this category in January need to notify families by Dec. 1.
In addition to reading materials, Slevin said the policy covers art, fine arts and social studies (artifacts, drawings, and writings depicting mythological figures) and theater productions.
During discussion of the policy, Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) proposed an amendment to increase the number of days parents have to let teachers know alternative material is needed from two instructional days to five. The motion passed unanimously.
Reaser also proposed sending the policy to the full board as soon as possible to give members extra time to dive into the policy while keeping it on track to be adopted by Jan. 1. It passed unanimously.
The 2022 Model Policies were created after the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 656 in April to require the VDOE to create model polices that notify parents about instructional materials with sexually explicit content. Policy 5055 was created to bring the school division into compliance with the law. School divisions across the commonwealth are required to adopt the polices by Jan. 1.
It will go before the full board on Nov. 15.
