The School Board on May 23 approved an elementary school attendance zone change for Tuscarora Crossing, a 250-acre mixed-use development outside of Leesburg currently in the marketing phase. Students there will be assigned to John W. Tolbert Elementary School.
The area had been zoned for Cool Spring Elementary, Harper Park Middle School and Heritage High School.
The Department of Support Services recommended the change, noting that moving the elementary attendance zone before homes are built and students move in would address future capacity concerns.
About 142 elementary school age children are expected to live in the development once its complete.
