A new Virginia law that went into effect July 1 could change the way school counselors spend their time in schools this year.
Senate Bill 1043 states every school counselor employed by a school board in a public elementary or secondary school needs to spend at least 80% of their time during normal school hours in direct counseling of individual students or groups of students. It also allows for up to 20% of their day be used for program planning and school support.
Direct counseling includes curriculum lessons and activities, individual counseling, small group counseling, crisis counseling, appraisal and advisement and consultation, collaboration, and referrals, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
This means school counselors will no longer be available for non-counseling duties like test administration, lunch and recess duty, substitute teaching, or other administrative duties.
The law lays out consistent statewide definitions and expectations for licensed professional school counselors and further defines the role of the school counselor that was established in a bill in the 2019 General Assembly, according to the VDOE. The 2019 bill changed the requirements for how a school counselor’s day was divided up from 60% of their day in direct counseling of students to 80%. Despite the 2019 change, school counseling services varied drastically from school to school across the state. That discrepancy was only increased by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the VDOE.
In 2022 a Joint Legislative and Auditing Review Committee presented a report to the governor and the General Assembly on the Covid-19 pandemics impact on K-12 education in the state. Among the many concerns noted in the report, were increasing mental health needs among students. The report stated that for most students a school counselor would be the only licensed mental health professional they might ever interact with. That concern, coupled with the increased need for post pandemic mental health care, led to the committee’s recommendation that the General Assembly change the rules for direct school counseling services.
Senate Bill 1043 adds to what was put in place in 2019 by including a provision that time not spent in direct counseling be spent on program planning and school support.
The updated code defines programming and support as “the act of defining, planning, managing and assessing school counseling activities.” This includes reviewing data, creating annual student outcome goals, creating action plans and results reports, holding administrative conferences and creating annual and weekly calendars, according to the VDOE.
Another recommendation from the 2022 JLARC report included in the bill is the requirement that the VDOE work with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and the Department of Medical Assistance Services to develop and adopt a model memorandum of understanding between school boards and either a public or private community mental health services providers. The MOU would outline mental health services that are to be provided to students enrolled in public schools within the division by those providers.
According to the bill, the MOU needs to be given to each school board by the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
The bill gives school divisions time to fill vacant school psychologist positions by allowing school boards to hire clinical, licensed psychologists under a provisional license—another recommendation from the JLARC report— for three years with up to a two-year extension if the psychologist agrees to become a fully licensed school psychologist.
“LCPS has been following national best standards in counseling for several years and will continue to provide students the best care and support as they pursue their education,” division spokesperson Dan Adams said.
He said the staff will review the new legislation and policies for adoption.
