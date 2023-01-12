While most of Loudoun’s National Merit Scholarship honorees were notified of those achievements, Commended Scholars at four Loudoun County high schools weren’t informed, according to Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith.
In one case, he said, the school itself had not been notified by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
“It’s important to note that there are two types of recognition students receive, Semifinalist/Finalist and Commended Scholars,” Smith said at the School Board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10. “I can confirm all LCPS National Merit Scholar Semifinalists were notified, and appropriate procedures were implemented to assist in their scholarship applications this year.”
Matthew Budreau, spokesperson for National Merit Scholarship Corporation, said Commended Scholars are students who scored high on the PSAT/NMSQT and did a great job but aren’t continuing in the competition.
Commended students are named based on a nationally applied selection index score that can vary from year to year but is typically below the level required to be named Semifinalist, according to the NMSC website.
Smith said the division reviewed its notification practices for Commended Scholars and found that all but four schools—Potomac Falls, Freedom, Loudoun County High School and one that hasn't been named—had already given out the notifications to commended students.
He said Loudoun County High School was never notified by the NMSC of the students who were Commended Scholars. He said when central office staff reached out about it, the corporation would only speak to the school. After the school contacted the NMSC they learned that there were five students who were Commended Scholars. The school has reached out to those students and their families, and certificates are being mailed from NMSC, Smith said.
At Freedom High School, Smith said the process lagged due to human error and the school leadership has since met with students who were Commended Scholars and their families and is communicating with the universities the students applied to.
Potomac Falls had planned a recognition program for Jan. 13. Smith said the school has been told to reach out to the Commended Scholars students and their families before the program.
Adams said on Jan. 13 that a fourth high school was found to have not notified students following a subsequent review. Adams said all students and parents who were not notified in the fall of 2022 have now been notified.
Smith said school counselors are reaching out to the universities and colleges those students applied to, to make sure they are made aware of the students’ achievements.
“There is no indication that the commended scores were withheld from the students intentionally,” Smith said.
“As a former principal in other school divisions I can attest this process for recognizing commended students is a school-based process and it can vary significantly from school to school. Some may notify students and families in the fall and immediately, others wait for a larger program for recognition. I’ve seen schools wait as long as the end of year senior awards night,” he said.
Smith said the Office of Student Mental health Services plans to create a specific standard operating procedure for each high school administration and office of school counseling to follow in the future.
Loudoun County Public Schools Media and Community Relations Coordinator Dan Adams said in an email that the standard operating procedure would help ensure effective and timely notification of Commended Scholars across the division.
Adams said the division would use resources from NMSC as well as general timelines to distribute materials and said they will share this information with high school principals and directors of school counseling at a joint meeting later this month. The Office of School Counseling Services will review this procedure each fall.
Smith said the notifications issue illustrated a need to work with and encourage NMSC to “develop a process to communicatee directly with the school division in addition to the school communication.”
Budreau said the organization notifies the schools because schools said they wanted the honor of announcing their students.
All 62 Loudoun County High School students who were Semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship program were notified of that accomplishment in September and celebrated on Sept. 16 in a news story published on the division’s website as well as being recognized at the Sept. 27 School Board meeting, according to Adams.
Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship program are not announced. Scholarship winners will be announced starting in April, with awards for different scholarship amounts to be announced July 10, according to the NMSC website.
The discussion came after recent news that administrators at top ranked Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County didn’t notify students who were Commended Scholars.
Parent activists there discovered the failure and allege administrators intentionally withheld the notifications as part of what they called the school’s “war on merit.” In a statement, Fairfax County school administrators said the delayed notification was a mistake, caused by human error. Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced a civil rights investigation into that issue and the school’s admissions policies.
This story was updated Jan. 13 at 5:42 to include a fourth school.
Same BS as what happened at Thomas Jefferson. When are these administrators going to be punished for what they've done to these outstanding young students?! These delays prevented the students from including this honor on their applications for college. This is all part of the nonsense about not rewarding students who earned high honors because these alleged educators are concerned about participation and feelings. When I was coming up, every young person who earned Honor Society was listed in the local newspaper and that motivated others to work hard. Now, a student is punished for doing well. Today's educators do not appear to be promoting achievement. A "lag in notification due to human error," is code for being lazy and not doing your job. Now, we all know what's going on at Thomas Jefferson. There's an ongoing program by the principal to cut back on the number of Asian students regardless of their qualifications. Those other kids who aren't getting in need to work harder and strive for achievement but since they have an advocate at TJ who doesn't care about achievement, then keep protesting and screaming and you'll get in despite the fact you didn't earn your way there. It all gets down to whether or not education is valued. I remember when the Vietnamese boat people came to Texas in 1975. Those folks were working 3 and 4 jobs so their kids could get a good education. Talk about earning your way up the ladder. Stop handing out participation trophies and honor those kids who put in the time to earn the grades. Stop coddling those that don't give a darn and stop making excuses for parents who would rather scream & yell to get their kid in a school where they didn't earn admission. Last, all of those administrators who failed in their duty to notify those hard working young people in time for their college applications need to be shown the door immediately as well as writing each young person a letter of apology for damaging their college application. We talk about accountability, then let's start with those people who deliberately failed those young people who earned that honor. Yes, they did it deliberately and we all know why.
It is good to see that the war on excellence continues in Loudoun County Public Schools. This is more proof that of systemic problems in county schools form the board to the administration. They can't lift up the lowest performers so they will make sure the highest performers are not recognized.
It's time to clean house in the schools.
The good folks at LCPS were far, FAR too busy keeping children safe from rapists, spending taxpayer money wisely and delivering education excellence to have any time to hand out these achievement notifications.
Renaming schools and creating enemies lists of parents who oppose them? PLENTY of time for that.
Don't believe anything Ed court says.
You are exactly right. My Lpcs senior was notified 2 days ago about achieving a commendation from national merit and attends a different LCPS high school.
