The School Board voted unanimously Feb. 28 to name the next Ashburn-area middle school Watson Mountain.
Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said it was a rare occurrence for the current School Board to approve the primary recommendation of community-based naming committee.
“I feel like one time during this term we should take the primary recommendation of the naming committee,” he said jokingly. “There’s a first time for everything.”
“I do feel like Watson Mountain Middle is an appropriate name for the middle school. It reflects the history of the region as well as a nearby road that is one of the major roads in the area,” he said. “It reflects the history of Watson as a community in the area as well as the individuals who lived in that area and I think it’s got a nice ring to it.”
Watson Road is just west of the where the middle school is being built and runs along the ridge often referred to as “Watson Mountain.” Through the years the community of Watson had a general store, a post office and both a Baptist Church for Black congregants and a Presbyterian Church for white congregants. At one time the Baptist Church served as the public school for Black children, according to information provided to the school division from History Matters, LLC.
The name was one of four recommendations given by a naming committee formed Sept. 27, 2022, to name the Dulles North area school which is under construction.
Other recommendations included Watson Freedman Middle School, William H. Ash Middle School and Crossroads Middle School.
History Matters was contracted by the school division to compile historical backgrounds on Watson and William H. Ash.
Naming committee members included school-based staff, parents, students and other community members. The committee met s in October and November to discuss name options. On Nov. 16, the committee voted to recommend Watson Mountain Middle School,
The school, slated to open in fall 2024, is located at 41480 Steeplechase Loop Dr. west of Brambleton, at the southwest corner of the Evergreen Mills Road, Ryan Road and Red Hill Road intersection.
The School Board also voted unanimously to form a naming committee for ES-32, a school in the Dulles South area being built on a 117-acre site with Lightridge High School and Hovatter Elementary School.
The new elementary school will serve students in kindergarten through second grade and Hovatter Elementary School serving students in third through fifth grade.
Division staff had suggested to name the school Hovatter Primary School to promote the cohesive unity of the two schools, but the board voted instead to form a naming committee to avoid confusion with two schools with a similar name.
