The county has announced the new names selected for roads in a Hillwood Estates neighborhood just outside the Town of Round Hill still named for Confederate generals.
Early Avenue will become Earlybird Avenue, Hampton Road will be Cinnamon Fern Road, Jackson Avenue will be Honeybee Avenue, Lee Drive will be Turtle Hill Drive, Longstreet Avenue will be Piper Run Avenue and Pickett Road will be Broken Arrow Road. The new names of Jackson Avenue, Lee Drive and Pickett Road were previously announced in January. Property owners submitted new names and voted on their favorites.
That renaming is anticipated to be complete by Aug. 3, with letters sent to property owners on those roads notifying them of the change.
Not every road in the neighborhood will get a new name. The Hillwood Estates subdivision is partially in the Town of Round Hill, which has authority over changing street names within its borders. Last year, the Town Council voted narrowly against renaming Mosby Court, which is entirely within town limits. All six homeowners living on the cul-de-sac had asked the Town Council not to rename it.
The road renaming is part of a larger countywide effort by the Loudoun Board of Supervisors to rename public infrastructure named for Confederate and segregationist figures. That includes two of the county’s most prominent thoroughfares, Rt. 7, Harry Byrd Highway, and Rt. 50, John Mosby Highway. Those roads are in the process of being renamed Leesburg Pike and Little River Turnpike, returning them to their historic names, effective September of this year.
As of June 1, the process of renaming Jeb Stuart Road near Philomont has been completed and all new street signs are in place, the county also announced. It is now Philomont Road.
The process of renaming Fort Johnston Road, on Leesburg's wester boundary, is still underway and expected to be completed later in 2023.
The county will provide updates to Apple Maps, Google Maps, TomTom GPS and Waze in advance of the renaming.
More information is online at loudoun.gov/roadrenaming.
