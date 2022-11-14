More Plans on Table for Secondary School Attendance Zone Changes

The School Board meets tonight, Monday, Nov. 14, to discuss several plans in the ongoing work to hash out secondary attendance zone changes.
During the public hearing on Nov. 9, Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) presented a plan that involved moving three areas from the staff proposed plan.
His first proposal was to move EL36.1 and EL36.2, which run to the west of Route 28 to just beyond Nokes Boulevard and include the Kincora Village Development, and put them into Broad Run High School boundaries instead of the staff-proposed Riverside High School boundaries.
He also added an area around Farmwell Station Middle School known as DN04.1 out of Riverside High School and into Broad Run High School.
He said moving the three areas into Broad Run would prevent Riverside High School from becoming overcrowded in the future. Mahedavi has expressed concern over continued residential development in Riverside’s boundaries that could lead to overcrowding.
School capacity numbers provided by Director of Planning and GIS Services Beverly Tate and Chief Operations officer Kevin Lewis show numbers at both schools will decrease over the next few years, but Mahedavi is worried the numbers at Riverside could change as development continues.
Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said Mahedavi and Beatty’s plans appeared to move fewer students than other plans presented so far.
Beatty presented a plan at the Nov. 1 boundary meeting and said his goal was to move as few student attendance zones as possible.
“That goes back to the thing I’ve been speaking to the last few months. There is definite adjustments that are needed to be made at both Loudoun County and down in Park View, those adjustments are required. But the idea is to have less of an impact for everyone else,” Mahedavi said.
At the Nov. 9 public hearing Tate said there were currently about eight to nine plans, but pointed out that School Board members need to provide justification for any plans they want to support by Nov. 18 or they will no longer be considered. Plans with justification will be presented at the Nov. 29 School Board meeting.
There will be a final public hearing on the plans on Dec. 6, followed by the Board adopting a plan on Dec. 13. Changes to secondary attendance zones will take affect Fall 2023-24.
