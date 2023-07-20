Since its unveiling June 22, the Loudoun County Public Schools’ Mobile Health Clinic has been busy in the Sterling area, making nine stops at six schools to provide free wellness checks and physicals to students.
Today, it returned to Sugarland Elementary as it begins its second round of visiting its community schools—Sugarland, Guilford, Forest Grove, Sully, Sterling and Rolling Ridge Elementary Schools during July and August.
Supervisor of Community Services Sarah Eaton said the community schools program provides extra services to Title 1 schools to help students achieve academic success.
She said so far, they have seen 47 students and hope to see many more as summer rolls on.
Mobile Health Clinic Manger Adele Tierney said with each stop they see more kids as word gets out about the big blue bus.
“The first couple of times were slower because word of mouth hadn’t gotten out. People see the bus and aren’t sure. Some come and ask questions, others don’t. So it’s a lot about building trust in the community, too, so they know us and trust us and feel comfortable,” she said.
Eaton said organizers intentionally planned to be at Sugarland Elementary today because it is also the day Loudoun Hunger Relief delivers food to the school’s pantry.
“We know Loudoun Hunger Relief has a huge following of families who come here every Thursday, so we decided to come together to reach more families,” she said.
“It was great to collaborate with Loudoun Hunger Relief today. We are getting healthcare to those that need it most and bringing it to them instead of them having to seek it out,” Tierney said. “It’s helpful to the school system, to the families, and to us. Our mission it to bring healthcare to the community so it’s a win/win.”
Christine Beltran and Henry White are nursing students at George Washington University in their second week of a five-week clinical rotation with the mobile health clinic.
Beltran said the experience has been eye-opening.
“I feel like in hospitals you have everything there and all the patients seem like they are provided with everything verses here you get a lot of people that are coming into the country, have low resources and have a lot of questions. I never really considered some of the questions they’ve asked before because most patients have vaccinations and know where to get vaccinated,” she said.
Beltran and White teach patients about health and safety like wearing seatbelts and helmets as well as nutrition and how much to eat.
White said obesity is a concern. He said they ask what the students’ favorite food is and then show them how much sugar, fat, and salt they are taking in.
Beltran said often the parents are surprised at how much sugar is in a fruit cup.
“It’s as much as a can of soda,” she said.
Also on hand at the school were representatives from Loudoun Literacy Council and Loudoun County Animal Services handing out resources to families, as well as free pet food.
Frank and Suzie Cordek have been volunteering with LCAS for several years, bringing dog, cat and bird food to Sugarland Elementary School for families to take home.
“It’s important that people keep pets because they are members of their family and food for animals is just as important psychologically and emotionally as feeding your family,” Suzie Cordek said.
Loudoun Hunger Relief Client Services Manager Tannia Perez said they provide food to the Sugarland Elementary School community all year, rain or shine, to nearly 200 clients.
She said most of their clients live within walking distance to the school and depend on the food they bring every Thursday.
Perez said they like to partner with other nonprofits to give their clients access to other resources in the community, like rental assistance, health insurance and the mobile health clinic.
“You’d be surprised how many people don’t know what is available,” she said.
Perez, who has been working with Loudoun Hunger Relief for three years, said she understands what it is like to need help.
She said when COVID-19 hit, the travel and tourism industry she worked in got hit hard and she lost her job.
“I understand people on the line because I was there. I understand the feelings and the need and it’s embarrassing. You are like, what do I do? I don’t want to stand in a line to pick up food, but I need to feed my kids,” she said.
The mobile health clinic was established with a grant through the Virginia Department of Education and the Community Schools Implementation Development Grant. It’s a partnership between the school division, Inova Loudoun Hospital, and the George Washington University School of Nursing, with a mission to provide students enrolled in division schools’ free physicals and wellness checks. Staff members also refer students to other community partners like the Inova Cares Clinic for immunizations, dental referrals, adult care and other needs.
The mobile health clinic will be at Forest Grove Elementary School on Friday, July 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sterling Elementary School on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To learn more, go to lcps.org/mobileclinic.
Mary Everett is a rising sophomore at West Virginia University interning at Loudoun Now.
