Miss Loudoun County Katie Scarlett Rose was crowned Miss Virginia 2023 Saturday, July 1 in Roanoke. She will represent Virginia at the Miss America Pageant later this year.
“I am incredibly honored, humbled and excited for this opportunity to reach so many people across the state and to make an everlasting impact,” she said.
Rose said she chose to compete in the pageant to make a difference across Virginia.
“It is a way for me to make a lasting impact on the community and I get the lovely perk of going to the Miss America Pageant,” she said.
Rose has had two White House internships and three on Capitol Hill. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond School of Law and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in government and politics from George Mason University. She plans to become a personal lawyer or run for public office.
Contestants choose a community service initiative. Rose’s is ending domestic violence by “empowering women and enabling reform,” by encouraging others to build and maintain healthy relationships and to educate survivors and encouraging them to find strength and seek refuge according to an announcement.
Rose, who said she experienced domestic violence in a relationship, said, “it happens far too often.”
“When I think about the 24 women I competed against [for Miss Virginia] about half of us will experience domestic violence. That is why I chose it. It’s not something that should happen,” she said.
Rose said domestic violence goes much deeper than physical abuse.
She did an independent study as a law student that focused on the fact that Virginia does not allow people to seek judicial relief for emotional and social abuse.
“That has been at the forefront of my agenda,” she said. “I’m hoping to speak to Governor Youngkin and the General Assembly about emotional abuse and how to address this issue. It doesn’t always start with a gun to your head or bruises, it’s the breaking down and beating down of a person until they feel like they aren’t worthy and that is what happened to me.”
Rose said after she won people shared their stories of domestic violence and thanked her for choosing it as her platform. She hopes by sharing her story it will help others find the courage to leave an abusive relationship.
She hosted the First Lady of Virginia on a service visit to Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter and advocated for more government funding for shelters.
Rose will also serve as the Alcohol Beverage Control Spokesperson to promote healthy choices and substance abuse prevention to students in elementary schools in the Commonwealth as part of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Authority’s Miss Virginia School Tour program. As Miss Virginia she will speak to more than 25,000 students in 75 Virginia schools.
She said being the ABC spokesperson ties into her platform because she will be talking about building and maintaining healthy relationships.
“I’ll be talking about staying healthy and teaching them about responsibility at a young age and to identify signs of emotional and physical abuse. It’s a way to address and bridge the two,” she said.
Rose said doing the ABC school tour is one of the more challenging duties of being Miss Virginia but said it’s also the most rewarding.
“I am breaking this down with small children. I come with a book and I’m teaching them about building and maintaining healthy relationships,” she said.
Rose said she can’t wait to get started on the tour and said she’s excited for August to roll around so she can.
Rose was named after Scarlett O’Hara, the character in “Gone with the Wind.” Her mother is a circuit court judge, her stepfather was a 12-term legislator, and her brother is a NASCAR driver. During the talent portion of the competition, she performed ballet “Paint in Black” by the Rolling Stones. She speaks Arabic, has studied abroad in several countries and has rescued 15 pets.
Rose was awarded a $20,000 scholarship for winning the state title. She and Addison Rhudy, Miss Virginia Teen 2023, will compete in the Miss America Pageant.
She said she hasn’t been told when the pageant is but has been told they will start doing orientation in August.
A total of $56,700 in scholarships was awarded during the Miss Virginia pageant as 23 young women vied for the title of Miss Virginia and 22 for Miss Virginia Teen.
The mission of the competition is to provide unique opportunities for young women to win scholarship awards to assist with their educational goals.
Miss Virginia has been crowned Miss America four times.
