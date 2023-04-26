After a lengthy discussion Tuesday night, the School Board voted 5-4 to place the Middleburg Community Charter School on probation for failing to take corrective measures to its financial books.
This is the second time the full board discussed the item after it was recommended by a School Board committee on March 21.
Jeff Morse (Dulles), John Beatty (Catoctin), Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) and Denise Corbo (At-large) opposed the action.
The charter could be revoked, and the school could be closed if its leadership doesn’t fix the issues, according to Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge).
Morse expressed surprise at learning this week that the school just had its second of two unannounced internal audits implemented in the School Board’s Jan. 10 corrective action plan.
“I’m somewhat shocked about that because we are right in the middle of the process of voting over the probation and now we have an outstanding audit and we don’t have the results tonight,” he said. “So I’m somewhat concerned that the information we have to make this decision tonight is not available.”
Morse said it would be embarrassing for the School Board and for the school to be placed on probation that night only to find out at the next meeting that the school passed the audit and recommended postponing the item indefinitely.
Morse, a member of the School Board’s Specialized Programs and Centers Committee, argued April 12 on behalf of sending the item back to the committee, saying the school needed more time to make corrections and that the second audit needed to be completed.
“I just think we are making a premature decision when there is more information available to us, we don’t know the results of that second audit,” he said.
Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), a member of the committee who made the motion to put the school on probation, said Morse was making a conclusion that if the school were to pass the second audit it would automatically be removed from probation.
“I think that we would want to continue to monitor,” she said. “I’m not going to make an assumption first of all that they will pass this second audit or that the board would then immediately remove them from probation. There is cause to continue to monitor the carter school for some time to ensure that they not just pass one, but that they perhaps pass several audits and yeas of being monitored.”
Polifko and Corbo sided with Morse on holding off. Polifko expressed concern that the action plan didn’t list specific items or a timeframe those items needed to be addressed before the school was placed on probation.
Division Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby explained the reasoning behind the second audit being done while probation was on the table.
She said the audit itself is a lengthy process and given the time frame that both audits needed to be complete by June 30 and the two-month process to get information to the full School Board—via an information item then action item to the committee, then information and action to the full board—she said her team decided to do the second audit in April.
She said the internal audit team was at the school last week and is still analyzing and processing the audit but that they hope to have a report in the next week or so for the committee.
“It is unfortunate with the timing of them being on site verses the vote but again we are trying to balance not having back-to-back audits and also giving us enough time to bring the information to the School Board,” she said.
She said by choosing April it gave the school a little more than two months since the first audit.
Willoughby again compared the situation with the charter school’s financial records to the divisions other 98 schools, saying the divisions standards for bookkeeping are high and wouldn’t allow for so many years to go by without repercussions to a principal and bookkeeper.
Sheridan said the charter school has had issues with its books for five years and has gone through six audits.
Charter schools are different in terms of how they operate compared to other division schools which are directly under the authority of the division’s business and financial services department.
If there have been five to six years and six failed audits, I’m not even sure what we are talking about at this point,” Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) said. “If you stand for transparency and accountability there is no way you can vote in favor of giving Middleburg Charter School more opportunities to make financial mistakes. If you stand for transparency and accountability, it’s time to hold them accountable.”
Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton, who is a nonvoting member of the charter school board, said they have hired a firm to recruit a chief operating officer for the school with a goal to have someone in place by July. He said they also hired an outside forensic accounting and systems controls firm, VML/VACO Finance, a nonprofit that works with Virginia jurisdictions with their financial services and plan to keep them on retainer.
“We are, as a community and as a town, incredibly proud of the charter school and the great work that is done there. I believe in every grade we have a waiting list that is almost as large as the number of seats in the class and that is all about the quality of the education the kids get,” Littleton said. At the end of the day it is all about the kids, not to diminish that we need to run the school and bookkeeping in accordance with practices, but overall the goal should be between the board and the charter school we should be looking to help each other and assist one another for our mutual success because our mutual success means the success of the kids.”
According to the charter agreement, the School Board must provide a written notice of the “deficiencies, violations or breaches” once the school is placed on probation. The charter school then has 30 days to submit a written remediation plan, according to Serotkin.
The school will stay on probation until the board lifts it, according to Serotkin.
There is no timeline as of now for when the remediation plan will be drafted and approved.
This article was updated 4/26 at 6:25 to clarify the probation.
(1) comment
Someone associated with Middleburg Charter School needs to Google "good financial controls" and implement them. It's so easy to do, this situation is ridiculous. Even the PTA has controls that are easy to follow.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.