Loudouners will finally be able to hop a Metrorail train on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after four years of delays, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Monday.
Metro announced the opening date with a video featuring the famous line from Lizzo’s song “It’s About Damn Time.”
Nov. 15 will mark the opening of six new stations on the Silver Line, including three in Loudoun at Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway Station near the intersection of the Dulles Greenway and Route 606, and Ashburn Station near the Loudoun Station Development. In Loudoun the tracks run along the median of the Dulles Greenway, with a detour for the stop near the airport terminal. In Fairfax, new stations will open at Reston Town Center, Herndon and Innovation Center.
The extension also includes what will be the largest rail yard in the system, the 90-acre Dulles Rail Yard on airport property, which is expected to employ nearly 700 people.
In a statement hailing the announcement, Loudoun Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tony Howard called it “a historic event for Loudoun County.”
“For the first time, Loudoun County will be connected to the rest of the National Capitol Region by mass rail transit, opening a world of economic and quality of life opportunities for our residents and our businesses,” he stated. “The Loudoun Chamber, and our Northern Virginia business community partners, played a vital role in generating community support for this project, support that proved essential in convincing the Loudoun Board of Supervisors in July of 2012 to include Loudoun in the Silver Line project. Those business leaders who spoke at public hearings, wrote e-mails and letters of support, and who lobbied the Loudoun Board to support this project are the reason why future generations of Loudouners will benefit from the presence of Metrorail service in our community.”
“We appreciate our partners at MWAA, FTA, WMSC, Fairfax and Loudoun Counties who have worked collaboratively with us for several years to reach this moment,” Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke stated.
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in 2012 voted to bring the Silver Line into Loudoun, originally scheduled to open in 2018. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority took responsibility for building the second phase, in Loudoun County, and delivered it four years behind schedule and hundreds of millions of dollars over the original $2.8 billion budget amid repeated setbacks and construction quality problems.
The airports authority handed over the new construction to Metro in June, and since then Metro has been testing and training on the new tracks and equipment.
Metro had previously announced it could be ready by Thanksgiving, but was waiting on approval from the independent Washington Metrorail Safety Commission for its plan to return its new 7000-series trains to service. They were taken out of service a year ago due to potential defects in their axles. Last week the commission signed off on a plan to phase those trains back in under an intensive schedule of inspections.
On opening day, Metro teams will greet passengers at the new stations with commemorative pennants, a Metro tradition that started when the first station opened in 1976.
New parking garages were also built near the Ashburn and Loudoun Gateway stations, with parking rates at $4.95 a day or $65 a month for a reserved space.
For more information, visit wmata.com/silverline. To learn more about current Metro routes and schedules, buy or reload a SmarTrip fare card, or download the SmarTrip app, visit wmata.com.
To learn more about Loudoun County Transit, including commuter buses into Washington, DC and to Metro stops, visit loudoun.gov/transit.
