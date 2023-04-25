Hovatter Elementary School Principal Lori Mercer and Dominion High School Social Science and Global Studies teacher Steve Hicks on Tuesday were named the 2023 Loudoun County Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year.
Mercer has been the Hovatter principal since the school opened in 2021. Before that, she was the principal of Belmont Station Elementary from 2012 to 2021, and the assistant principal from 2004 to 2012.
Human Resources and Talent Development Supervisor Justin Martin read two quotes from Mercer’s nomination packet aloud.
“She possesses the uncommon skill of unambiguous communication with people of all ages. She exudes passion and enthusiasm for connecting with people,” he read. “One can find her sitting in a hallway with a student in crisis, providing strategies that calm the student, or meeting with parents through any means necessary to accommodate their busy schedules.”
Another stated, “a sign gifted to Mrs. Mercer from her former staff members hangs in her office and reads, ‘Great leaders are like master gardeners. They plant seeds, nurture them and watch them bloom.’ Mrs. Mercer exemplifies this quote.”
Mercer said she was “honored and proud to represent the school division and the principal group which is comprised of so many skilled and dedicated leaders.”
Noting Helen Keller’s quote “alone we can do so little, together we can do so much,” Mercer said the statement encompasses everything she believes in about the work educators do in schools and within the school community.
“My tenure in Loudoun County Public Schools exemplifies togetherness,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about teaching, teaming, leading and most importantly of investing in people personally and professionally.”
“We certainly didn’t make it easy on you the last few years by Hovatter being over capacity pretty much as soon as it opened,” School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said.
"Thank you for your commitment to our students and the Loudoun County community.”
Jeff Morse (Dulles) called Mercer the “Queen Bee,” a reference to Hovatter’s mascot the honeybees, and thanked her for all she has done for the Dulles South area, including being an assistant principal for his own children.
Hicks has been a teacher in the division for 28 years, 20 of them at Dominion High School.
Hicks said he came to Loudoun County Public Schools in the late 1990s while doing his student teaching in Prince George’s County, MD. He said it was winter and he kept hearing about a school division in Virginia that was closed for snow. Hicks said he liked snow and days off and decided to apply.
“I had the last significant interview of my career about 29 years ago,” he said.
He said the schools being student-centric is what has kept him teaching in Loudoun all these years.
“I’m one of those few lucky people that their passions are actually what they get to do for a living, and that is help people and learn social studies,” he said.
Some comments read during the presentation about Hicks stated he was “encouraging, understanding and dedicated. He was responsive to students’ needs and curated a space of non-judgement where students felt comfortable expressing their concerns, along with their desire to do more with history.”
And: "Mr. Hicks’ outstanding leadership as a teacher and department chair have fostered collaboration and established a school culture where opportunities for deeper learning have been maximized and achievement gaps have closed significantly over the past decade.”
Parie Ahmady, a fifth-grade teacher at Sterling Elementary School, and Sarah Proper, an English teacher at River Bend Middle School, were also recognized as the 2023 New Teachers of the Year for Elementary School and Secondary Schools.
“Thank you both so much, welcome to LCPS and thank you for choosing us for the start of your career. On behalf of the School Board thank you for all the work you are doing and making and enriching and rewarding an education for our children,” Serotkin said.
Mercer and Hicks are the division’s nominees for the Washington Post’s 2023 Principal and Teacher of the Year awards among all jurisdictions in the region.
I think it's a good thing to honor Lori Mercer & Steve Hicks. They sound like wonderful persons. So often, critics run down LCPS. We tend to forget the many fine individuals who work for the organization. Happy Hug a Friend Day Loudoun!
