For Madelyn Diluigi, a senior at Independence High School, helping people with special needs is something she is passionate about. She volunteers for her school’s Unified Sports program that brings students with and without disabilities together to compete in sports. She is an attendant to a student with disabilities at her school. And she regularly donates to a charity that provides service dogs to people with disabilities.
So when she learned last year about a school playground in another county that had a wheelchair accessible swing she wanted to learn more and if Loudoun schools had anything like it.
After researching the issue over the summer and speaking with members of the school division’s support services department, she learned the difference between an inclusive playground and an accessible playground.
“Inclusive playgrounds have ramps, sensory panels and things for many students to play with,” she said. “But for a school to have accessible equipment, it’s when you can physically put a wheelchair on the piece of equipment, and you don’t have to remove the child from the wheelchair.”
Out of the division’s 61 elementary schools, there are two wheelchair accessible playgrounds—one in Leesburg and one in Sterling, and nine inclusive playgrounds.
She learned funding for those playgrounds was provided by PTAs, PTOs and the division’s capital improvement plan and the capital asset preservation program.
All of the playgrounds in the division are handicap accessible, but don’t necessarily allow a child in a wheelchair to participate in all the activities, according to Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis. He said the division’s goal is to replace old playgrounds with inclusive ones and to build new schools with inclusive playgrounds. He said that is likely the reason schools in Ashburn don’t have as many as other areas because Leesburg and Sterling have older playgrounds and they are in the process of being replaced.
The division has replaced six playgrounds in the past two years with inclusive playground equipment, according to Director of Management and Coordination within the Department of Support Services Brian Stocks. He said it is the division’s plan going forward, as well.
Working with her DECA advisor Rachael Vessely, Diluigi decided to do something to increase the number of inclusive and accessible playgrounds at Loudoun schools.
“I also wanted to raise awareness at my school about the issue because high schools also have special education playgrounds and a lot of them are not wheelchair accessible,” she said.
She started the Mission Accessible project at Independence High School to “correct the imbalances in accessible playground equipment through new playgrounds and policy adaptions.”
Driven by the motto, “every student deserves a place to play,” the goals of her project included raising money to install a wheelchair-accessible piece of equipment at Independence High School, speak to School Board members about implementing an accessible playground at an elementary school in Ashburn, and discuss policy changes with the School Board to include wheelchair accessible equipment as a requirement for inclusive playgrounds.
Last fall, Diluigi conducted a survey of students, teachers and community members and received 500 responses that showed the respondents believed it was important to not only having elementary schools with inclusive and accessible playgrounds, but also that it should be the School Board’s responsibility to provide it.
With that data, she and other DECA students planned a fundraiser for the swing—a student teacher flag football game. She also presented her project and its goals to the School Board’s Finance and Operations Committee in February.
During her presentation, she acknowledged the cost and said she felt it was a worthwhile investment.
“I have been in this public school system since kindergarten and I’m happy to say that I am proud to be a student of Loudoun. This is a county that not only preaches inclusivity, but takes action. My purpose is driven by this desire to take action,” she said in her presentation.
“I hope one day each Loudoun populace city can have a wheelchair accessible playground and today I begin this goal by working to catapult Ashburn Elememtary schools into a place for all,” she said.
Committee members Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) were both impressed with her presentation and discussed with Lewis and Stocks ways to execute the project. They found that even though the Capital Improvements Plan is complete for the year, there are several playground replacements in the division’s maintenance program that could be looked at and could include inclusive designs.
“So we don’t have to wait until next year’s [CIP] to have that discussion, we can start considering adding those types of pieces of equipment into the fiscal year 2024 design,” Stocks said.
“LCPS has been dedicated to building inclusive playgrounds for the last 10 years,” division spokesperson Dan Adams said. “Maddie’s project brought to light the ability to build playgrounds with equipment that does not require students with mobility devices to have to leave their device in order to use the equipment. LCPS is now incorporating those pieces of play equipment beginning with four playground renovations that are taking place this summer due to age and condition.”
“Plans were implemented in the division to increase the number of inclusive and accessible playgrounds, mine was just more of an aggressive plan, specifically targeting Ashburn because we are one of the most populace areas in the county and we only have one inclusive playground and no accessible playgrounds, so that helped Ashburn get the security for it,” she said. “I’m very, very grateful for the people on the committee for not only accepting my project and supporting me but expanding it.”
She said the flag football fundraiser in early April was played bracket-style with two teacher teams and three student teams. She said ticket sales and concessions were going toward buying a glider swing for Independence High School. She said the total hadn’t been counted yet, but she believes it will be enough to get it.
She hopes the Mission Accessible project will keep going after she graduates.
“I would love to see something keep going and I would love to see, one of my younger [Unified Sports] teammates pick up the project,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.