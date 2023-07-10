The Town of Lovettsville has filled a new staff position that was added with the adoption of the town’s fiscal year 2024 budget that began July 1.
Jean LaPadula started as the town’s community engagement and economic development coordinator on Monday, July 10. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Virginia Tech with, a MBA from Mount St. Mary’s University, and a master of teaching degree from Frostburg State University. She also serves as a town commissioner in Middletown, MD.
Town Manager Jason Cournoyer said the position will focus on aiding economic growth in town, as well as work as a liaison with community organizations, nonprofits and residents. The intent is to offer additional services to residents and businesses. He introduced LaPadula to the council and the public at the July 6 Town Council meeting, thanking her for attending even before her official start date.
“She’s already showing a great commitment to the town,” he said. “I’m very excited to have her on my staff.”
During budget talks earlier this year, the council voted to raise the meals tax from 3% to 3.75% to offset the cost of the position, while voting to lower the real estate tax rate from 16.25 to 15.25 cents per $100 in value. The additional 0.75% in meals tax is expected to bring an additional $52,500 of revenue for the town.
I think Jean LaPadula will have a much better chance of enticing businesses to Lovettsville if the town creates a welcoming atmosphere for EVERYONE, regardless of social status. Happy Bastille Day Loudoun!
