The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday voted to expand the town’s utility assistance program to up to three months of account credit for eligible households.
Town Manager Jason Cournoyer said the purpose of the expansion was twofold – first to entice residents who are eligible for the program but have not applied, to sign up; and secondly, to further help those who have already applied.
Previously, the program provided a credit of up to one month.
The council approved the initial program as part of the spending plan after receiving the first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act funding and allocated $65,136 for it. At the council’s June 8 meeting, it reduced that allocation to $5,136. Only $935.28 has been awarded so far.
The program provides assistance to low- and moderate-income level households by providing credit to the individual water and sewer accounts. The eligibility is based on 70% of the Department of House and Urban Development Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Median Area Income levels. Based on the number of people in the household, a minimum charge credit of $50.70 is applied per person.
For instance, for a single person household, the income limit is $69,800 and if they are found eligible, they would receive $50.70 of utility account credit. If their actual water bill was below that, the overage would roll into the next month. If their actual water bill was above that, they would be charged the difference. A four-person household has an income limit of $99,650 and they would be eligible for $202.80 of credit.
The program also is intended to help businesses and nonprofits that meet the eligibility requirements.
With the amended plan, eligible applicants would receive three times as much utility credit making the award for a single person household $152.10 and for a four-person household $608.40.
Council member Brandon Davis asked if the town needed the program at all if so little of the funds had been allocated.
“How many are lagging behind on their utility payments to a point where this actually makes since?” he asked. “It’s from a perspective that I think we’re too far tentatively removed from COVID having any rational impact that if somebody still hasn’t paid their utility bill based on COVID harm, we have several different other assistances we need to render those residents because things are dire.”
Cournoyer said that the intent of the program was not to help residents who had delinquent accounts.
“This is an income-based need grant,” he said. “So, it’s for those of our residents that are in financial distress.”
He said that most Lovettsville residents paid their utility bills consistently even if they were under financial distress, which made unpaid bills an unreliable indicator of financial need.
He also noted the grant funding needs to be spent by the end of 2024.
“The whole platform and discussion philosophy of the program is at the council’s discretion,” Cournoyer said. “I just think that the program, as it’s put in place, has not been effective.”
Council member Tom Budnar, who worked with Cournoyer to update the program, agreed that unpaid utility bills are not the only indicator of someone that is struggling financially.
“I think if we improve the communication of the program, and the program itself, which is Jason’s recommendation. In terms of what that looked like for each individual, we’re not talking about a significant amount of money, but we are talking about money that would help people that are in a bad situation.”
“I have, ostensibly, no real objections,” Davis said. “But it really just comes down to a question of are we simply hanging on to it just to say that we feel good about making it available when nobody is going to use it?”
Budnar said that if the program did not gain any more traction after amending it, the council could vote to move the funds elsewhere.
The change was unanimously approved.
