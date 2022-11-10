Adam Oakes was just 20 years old when he died in a hazing incident on February 27, 2021, while attending VCU during his freshman year of college. As a Delta Chi pledge, Adam attended what is called a big/little reveal night where he was told to drink a bottle of Jack Daniels. He died later that night form alcohol poisoning.
His family was devastated.
“His death changed everything,” Courtney White, Adam’s cousin, said. “Like literally everything. It changed everything. I feel like I shifted as a person but also as a leader, I lead differently in my job. I look at things so differently in every avenue now.”
While dealing with their heartbreak, his family wanted answers, but more than that they wanted to prevent others from going through the same heartbreak. White and Adam’s dad, Eric, created the Love Like Adam Foundation to spread awareness and education to hazing. They have spent the past 18 months bringing awareness to hazing deaths in Virginia through legislation like “Adam’s Law,” which creates an increased punishment for hazing someone to the point of death and requires each college and university in Virginia to maintain and publicly report any act of hazing or sexual violence on its campus, provide hazing prevention training and provides immunity to bystanders who seek medical attention during a hazing incident. Now, they are bringing awareness to students in Loudoun County through education.
White, an educator for the past 17 years, had just started her doctoral degree in January 2021. She had been brainstorming her dissertation when Adam died, and she said it changed her entire outlook.
“I was devastated. And I think I thought, ‘how can I, number one, figure out what happened but also, two, make sure it doesn’t happen again?’ So, I shifted, and all my professors were like, yes, do this,” White said.
She said at first, she tried to dismantle hazing and figure out what kept it going. But she realized her strengths were elsewhere and, driven by the desire to stop more hazing deaths, she decided to create an anti-hazing educational curriculum.
“It’s something I’m passionate about, it’s someone I love, and that is how I came up with it. It hasn’t really been work, it’s been therapeutic and a passion,” she said.
Oakes and White said they were pleased with the passing of Adam’s Law and what it means for college students, but they both felt more needed to be done. They started to look at teaching kids about hazing at a younger age.
“When we first started to experience everything, we thought ‘if we hit them there [in college] it’s too late.’ They need to identify it when they are in middle school or high school, when they are young and very impressionable. That made a lot of sense to us,” Oakes said.
They had a plan: to take the curriculum Courtney had created and teach it to high school students in Loudoun, where Adam grew up.
White said it made sense because five of the boys who were criminally charged in Adam’s death came from Loudoun County Public Schools, and four others there that night had grown up in the county’s school system.
White said the curriculum is research-based using interviews with former fraternity, sorority and military members. They offer large group presentations for high school students; hazing prevention workshops intended for student organizations; advisor, coach and school leader workshops; and a parent and caregiver presentation. Each presentation was launched with testing groups. White said they used the feedback from the test groups to make the final product the best it can be, and each one is also adaptable so as new information or data becomes available, they can add it to their presentations. Additionally, White said she used educators she knows and trusts, and together they created an eight-day curriculum that can be added into a health or P.E. class.
She said she knows there are other anti-hazing programs out there, and that drove her to be more intentional in creating this one. She said she wanted to make it stand out.
“I’m a firm believer in, if you want a different outcome, you’ve got to do things differently,” she said.
The Love Like Adam anti-hazing presentations show an 18-minute video of what happened to Adam created by Daniel Catullo III, a well-known director and producer and creator of “Breathe, Nolan, Breathe,” the story of Nolan Burch who died in a hazing incident in 2014 in West Virginia. During the video, audiences are introduced to the five boys who were involved in Adam’s hazing. At the end there is a question-and-answer session where the boys stand up from various seats in the audience and come forward.
Oakes said it was part of the boys’ plea deal to spread awareness.
Oakes and White launched their Hazing Prevention Student Workshop in Loudoun County to the Positive Experience in Educational Relationships, or PEER, group on Nov. 1 to more than 200 students, counselors, social workers and mental health workers from Loudoun County Public Schools.
During the workshop with the PEER group, students were given the task to identify a driver that leads to hazing and then create a goal or action step they can take back to their school and implement it. White said one of the ideas students came up with to educate their peers was to implement the organization’s eight-day course into students’ advisory classes, which would enable them to get 20 minutes of hazing prevention every day for nine weeks.
She said it was her favorite idea.
“I was emotional, not only because of what we were doing, but to see it come to fruition and see these kids take charge and say, ‘this is what we are going to do and why we are going to do it.’ So all of the stuff, 18 months preparing, planning and creating and doing all of this, to see it all come full circle and see these kids present and get what you want them to get, and then become agents of their own learning and the learning of others, was so cool,” White said.
White said high schools across the county can sign up now on the foundation website to have the large group presentation. She said so far four high schools, Briar Woods, Woodgrove, Loudoun County and Potomac Falls High School—Adam’s alma mater—have signed up. Schools may also sign up to have a parent/care giver presentation in the evening. White said it’s similar to the student one, but through a different lens and they give parents five talking points to get the conversation going with their children.
“We haven’t charged for this because its important to us, we want kids to get this. We want to raise awareness so they can understand it, identify it and if they see something they can do something with the bystander training from the curriculum,” she said. “That ultimately is the end goal, to decrease the amount of hazing incidents that are occurring and the number of deaths.”
White said the bystander training and immunity put into Adam’s Law is a safety net so people can help each other if they recognize hazing, and get help without facing a punishment or prosecution. The exception is if the caller is the direct hazer-that person will be charged whether they call 911 or not.
They said they were told by the medical examiner in Adam’s death that if anyone had called 911 that night, Adam would still be alive.
White said their hope is to bring this education to as many groups of people as possible so there is no excuse going forward. She said they are up against people who have normalized hazing, or who think Greek life is just fine the way it is.
“We have to shift the mindset that hazing is OK, shift the mindset that everything that happens in Greek organizations and athletic teams is all OK because it’s within that organization. We need to make big changes, empower kids, empower their voice, empower them to really become change agents in this with us,” she said.
Oakes said every time they hear of a hazing death it’s like they are back at day one, learning of Adam’s death all over again.
White said four days after Adam died, a boy in Ohio died in a hazing incident. She said for several months they heard of one after the other in several states.
“I didn’t feel like we were moving fast enough. All these were just snowballing and more and more and more … it was like experiencing it with Adam all over again,” White said.
White and Oakes hope to expand to Fairfax and then Prince William County in the future then to other states.
“If we can save one life, we have done what we came to do. That’s the way I see it. If we can save one person’s life or give someone the tools to step in at least once then we have done everything we have come to do,” White said.
“Adam was reserved. He didn’t put himself out there, he didn’t put himself in vulnerable situations. He joined this fraternity because his friends were, and they would look after each other. For this to happen to him is a wake-up call for everybody that this could happen to their child and to take this seriously,” Oakes said.
White said they are hoping to present at every high school in the county and as incentive to get more schools to sign up they are offering a scholarship from the Love Like Adam Foundation to a student at every school that has a presentation. They are also working now on legislation for K-12 schools similar to Adam’s Law, but shifted to a high school perspective.
It's good to know this hazing-prevention program is underway. What happened to Adam Oakes was unconscionable. Last month, I heard the Oakes family address the Loudoun County School Board. Their presentations were very moving. Every LCPS high school should have a hazing-prevention program. It's long overdue. To the Oakes family, you have my sincere condolences.
