Loudoun's World Champ Tori Nelson Fought Her Way to the Top

She’s an International Women’s Boxing Hall of Famer, a pioneer of women’s boxing, and 13 years after her professional debut Tori “Sho Nuff” Nelson is still one of the most dangerous women to ever step into the ring.
She’s also a single mother of two, who brought herself up from very little and worked multiple jobs to support her family throughout her career. She retired from professional boxing in 2020. Now a motivational speaker and a personal trainer at TITLE Boxing Club in Ashburn, she’s humble, but talks proudly about what she has accomplished and the work it took to get there. She’s friendly and personable, but in the ring she specialized in getting into her opponents’ heads while wearing down their bodies. And above all, Tori Nelson is a person of devout faith and unyielding determination.
And at 5’6” she’s a 13-time, four-weight world champion who didn’t start boxing until she was 29 years old—most champs start in their teens or even younger. In her professional debut at 34 years old, she battled the more experienced Shelly Seivert to a draw—although Nelson still says she won the fight “hands down.” In the rematch seven months later, she retired Seivert—Nelson beat her in a unanimous decision, in what would be Seivert’s final fight.
Nelson didn’t lose a fight until eight years later, by which time she’d built a 17-0-3 record and won multiple international championship belts in several weight classes. When the famous Mia St. John, with a 47-13-2 record at the time, challenged Nelson for a title in 2014, Nelson sent her home with a technical knockout in the second round, leaving St. John clinging to the ropes to stay upright.
In 2018, Nelson fought through 10 rounds but lost on points to Claressa Shields, another multiple world champion half Nelson’s age and still the only U.S. boxer to win two Olympic gold medals. (Today, she cheers Shields on—“my friend Claressa, she’s changing the game.”) Shields and German multiple world champion Christina Hammer, both younger and taller fighters, gave Nelson the only losses of her career. There was nobody she wouldn’t fight—many of her bouts were with bigger boxers, and all of them were younger. Over the course of her career, Nelson amassed a 20-2-3 record, was never knocked out, was never knocked down, and finished every fight.
She was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in October 2022.
“You have to mention Tori Nelson when you talk about the pioneers of women’s boxing,” her longtime assistant coach Pete Woodson said. “… She’s right up there with Laila [Ali], she’s right up there with Christy Martin.”
A Natural Fighter
“Why have a plan B? Why, when your plan A is going to work because you pushed yourself?" Nelson said. "You’re there for plan A, so if you make a plan B, that gives you room to slack. Negative. I don’t think like that."
Growing up the youngest sibling and the only girl among her brothers, Nelson has been a fighter since her youngest days. She said every time she got kicked out of school, her uncle—who was on the school board—got her put back in. She stayed a fighter growing up.
“I had anger issues to the max,” she said. “When I was married, I used to fight my husband because I don’t know how to argue. I don’t argue. I can’t. It’s not for me. I don’t know how. My words don’t come together enough, so I swing, I fight.”
The first time she tried boxing was a revelation for her—learning the techniques of boxing, and with the chance to get a paycheck rather than a court date to do something she loves to do. She called it “the best job ever.” And from the very beginning she decided she would be a world champion.
She also learned to control her anger through her training. From day one, she had power. But her coach taught her she couldn’t win angry—“if you’re angry, how are you thinking?”
“He broke me like a wild horse, he broke me, and then it was just a cakewalk. It was so easy,” she said. And she said it was a stress reliever—“I didn’t need therapy after that, because I released everything.”
Her first professional fight was another wake up call. She was wracked with nerves waiting for the fight, and when the announcer called her name, she said she threw up before walking to the ring. The long walk to the ring never got easy, but once she got into the ring: “it’s muscle memory once you get there. Your brain is like ‘oh, OK, we’re at home.’”
She said it felt like a weight lifted off, and in the ring, for her, there’s only herself, her opponent, and her coach. She took on the nickname “Sho Nuff,” named after the villainous “Shogun of Harlem” from the 1985 movie “The Last Dragon.”
Nelson grew into an especially punishing and cerebral fighter, strategizing to win long fights rather than going for the quick knockout despite her power. That didn’t make it any easier on her opponents.
She called herself a "banger," a "female Joe Frazier." Her team called her "the bodysnatcher" because she preferred to pummel her opponents' body round after round.
“I train to break your body down. I don't have a lot of knockouts because I ain’t trained to knock you out. We're going to be here, but I want you to know that I was here as I'm beating you. You’re going to remember me,” she said. “…A lot of people didn’t want to fight me two times.”
Her mind games didn’t stop with boxing technique—she listened to both corners, her own coach and her opponent’s. And she would talk trash and taunt her opponents in the ring.
“They kept saying ‘one-two,’ and I’m like, ‘alright, come on, you heard what your corner said, one-two,’” she said. She knows it worked in part because one boxer did it back, telling her “your hair smells good.”
“I was done. I had to step back and come out the pocket,” she laughed. “…I had to get my head back. My coach was looking like ‘what just happened?’”
“Tori has always had that dawg in her, man,” Woodson said. “She’s not the most talented boxer, right, but her heart and desire and will are unmatched.”
Woodson still coaches boxers, “and I have yet to have anyone with Tori’s dedication and hard work and heart.”
“She spent many of her Christmases, birthdays, all types of stuff in the gym, where these young men now have no clue about sacrifice and hard work and how she did it,” he said. “I was there to witness it and I’m telling you, she is an amazing person.”
Humble Beginnings, Hard Work
Nelson doesn’t come from much—she grew up in North Carolina, raised by her grandmother and single mother, who worked at a maximum-security prison. Even after she fought her way to “bougie” Northern Virginia—often literally, of course—she made sure she and her children never lost that perspective. Every summer, as soon as school was out, the family headed back home to North Carolina.
One day, she said her son said something about one of his friends getting a new Xbox or something—she doesn’t remember exactly what. She put the kids in the car and drove them to Washington, DC.
“We went to DC to sit out there all day, talk to the homeless people. When I tell you, they dropped so much knowledge on my kids,” she said. Although that slightly backfired when her kids started giving their possessions away—“the devil is alive! You better stop giving this stuff away, I’m working hard!” she said. “’But ma, they needed it.’ You do, too!”
“Then once we started being blessed with money, then I was like, OK, now if your friend doesn’t have shoes, either we go buy them shoes or we give them. So, my kids don’t have the mindset of these kids here. These kids here feel ‘oh you owe me this,’” she said.
Making a living from boxing was never an option for Nelson, even as a world champion—women boxers just weren’t paid enough. So throughout her boxing career, she was still working hard to raise and feed two kids.
She was up at five in the morning to drive the bus. The kids on the bus knew about her boxing—she recalled almost all of them came with their parents to one of her bouts. Even the kindergartners would ask “Miss T, you pow pow? I said yeah, I pow pow.”
And the kids also knew: don’t misbehave on Miss T’s bus.
Once the bus route was done, she’d go to her job in the school—“my daughter was bad like me, so I had to work at her school because I got tired of wasting my gas going to the school every day.” During lunch, she would train. Then, the afternoon bus route, home to shower and change, feed the kids and get the nanny, and then off to IHOP to work a night shift. On days she wasn’t at IHOP she was at the gym. And then, next day, do it all over again.
“People say, ‘how did you do it?’ By God. All I can say is, God. I don’t know how I did it,” she said.
Growing up with Tori Nelson for a mom means training camp for the whole family—a single mother can’t leave home for weeks at a time to train.
“My kids went through training camp every fight,” she said. “You can’t eat bad, you’ve got to work out, you’ve got to be on my schedule. And I asked them, because I feel bad, and I’d be like, ‘was I bad mom?’
“They were like ‘no, mommy, look at what we’ve got. Our mindset is different than all these kids here. We think way quicker than them. Our bodies are better than theirs.’”
And, they added, “how many of these kids can look up their parents on Google?”
She said she knew it was time to retire when her kids told her so.
“They watched me, stayed with me every day. They know everything about me, and I said ‘we’re in this together. So, if you ever see my slipping, and y’all think it’s time for it to be over, tell me and it’s over,’” she said. “Because I owe it to them. I’m their only parent, so if something happened to me, they will have no one.”
She struggled with the loss of her grandmother while training for a fight in 2019, and two weeks out from the fight her kids told her it would be her last. Of course, she still won the fight—Nelson finished her career by winning with a technical knockout one minute into the second round. She was fighting close to home, at Dulles SportsPlex in Sterling.
Now, she’s the most intense physical trainer a person could hope for, and a motivational speaker who really knows motivation.
“She’s a true epitome of what a fighter should be, and what it takes to be a fighter,” Woodson said.
