Loudoun’s 1895 courthouse, formerly the site of a Confederate memorial, will be named in honor of a Black civil rights attorney who in 1932 led the first all-Black legal defense team in a southern state, arguing a case that laid the foundations for integrated juries.
County supervisors approved the action Tuesday night.
According to research by the Loudoun Heritage Commission, Charles Hamilton Houston was only 37 years old but already legal counsel to the NAACP and dean of Howard University’s law school when he argued that case. He was defending a Black man, George Crawford, accused of murdering two white women in Middleburg. Crawford was found guilty, but spared the death penalty, unusual for a black man convicted of murdering a white person at that time.
But the results of that case—and Houston’s work—went beyond that verdict. During that case, Houston created a record clearly illustrating the racially biased jury selection process in Loudoun, bringing national attention to the issue. Two years later, the Supreme Court ruled racially biased jury selection unconstitutional. It was only one of the many important cases in civil rights history he argued, particularly around education and housing. And although he died of a heart attack before it was argued, his work laid the groundwork for the arguments in Brown v. Board of Education, in which the Supreme Court declared segregated schools unconstitutional.
One of Houston’s notable students worked on the Crawford case as a researcher—future Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice on the nation’s highest court, and the lead attorney in Brown v. Board of Education.
Although he never lived in Loudoun, Houston also helped push the county School Board of the time to raise money to build and equip the new Frederick Douglass High School, the first high school for Black students in Loudoun. The school opened in 1941.
Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said the idea of naming the courthouse for Houston had won approval from his family, the Charles Hamilton Houston Foundation, and Howard University.
“Charles Hamilton Houston, among other things, was somebody who really fought for housing tenant rights for all people, so when we talk about some of the rights that we look at today that HUD has, Mr. Houston helped put those in place,” she said.
She said the decision to name the courthouse after Houston was the result of a “very thoughtful process,” one which began with directing the Heritage Commission to study the history of the courthouse in 2017 with an eye toward adding a new monument to join, at the time, the ‘Silent Sentinel’ statue of a Confederate soldier on the grounds. That statue was removed in July 2020.
“If you think about in the last three years, on the grounds of the old courthouse, the Confederate statue has come down from in front of the old courthouse, the Path to Freedom is being laid, and now the courthouse renaming has happened,” Randall said, referencing plans for a new exhibit on the history of race and the courts on the courthouse grounds.
Former Loudoun NAACP President Phillip Thompson also remarked on the changes in only a few years, after many years of unsuccessful efforts to have the Confederate statue removed. He called the Crawford case “one of the most important things that ever came out of Loudoun County.”
“When I first moved to this county, the public access channel for Loudoun, when it came on it showed the Silent Sentinel, what I call the Confederate participation trophy,” he said. “And now we’re seeing that trophy gone, that thing gone, and now we’re seeing that courthouse named after one of the most prominent and scholarly African-American jurists to ever practice law in this country.”
Supervisors also voted to officially name the multiple court buildings the “Loudoun Courthouse Complex,” and directed staff members to develop a plan and cost estimate to install signage at the courthouse. That work is planned to coincide with the courthouse’s hopeful designation as a National Historic Landmark, anticipated sometime this year according to county staff members.
(6) comments
Hear hear! Great decision
Mr Houston appears to be an accomplished individual.
However his ties to Loudoun are pretty thin.
Why is everything about race?
Because it is. It's a hot button and I am really tired of having it shoved down my throat. Reinventing Loudoun because of history from over 350 yrs ago! You are repeating it, but in reverse! Renaming streets, schools and putting signs on cemeteries changes nothing. Education and responsible actions moving forward are the answer.
This is wonderful news & long overdue. Little by lilttle, Loudoun is cleansing itself of its dreadful past & paying homage to those who rightfully deserve honor. I'm very proud of Loudoun County. Happy Black History Month Loudoun!
That sounds about right for this BOS - it's all race, all the time. I wish they would spend less time on virtue signaling and more time on wisely spending the tax dollars that I am over payng them.
What would Attorney Houston think of the continued busing of the Plaza Street located elementary students away from their local "neighborhood" new elementary school aptly named after Frederick Douglas? I don't think he would applaud the current hypocrisy of school board an BOS for ignoring it. Does anyone think busing these young children out of their home area helps in their educational efforts. Which other neighborhood would even put up with this? Certainly not any of the ones i represented while on the school board for 8 years! FIX IT!
