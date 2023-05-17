Deputy County Administrator Charles Yudd, the second-most senior county administration official, plans to retire this summer after 26 years with Loudoun County government. Assistant County Administrator Erin McLellan has been appointed new deputy administrator, allowing for a transition period.
McLellan was previously one of the county’s four Assistant County Administrators.
“Erin has demonstrated great leadership throughout her 18-year career with Loudoun County, which has prepared her for this new role,” County Administrator Tim Hemstreet stated. “Her broad range of experience in public management and knowledge of this organization and our community will serve her and Loudoun well as the county moves forward in the coming years.”
Among McLellan’s duties are overseeing the operation of the Office of the County Administrator, serving in the absence of the County Administrator, and serving as a liaison to the county’s public safety agencies and Constitutional Officers. She will also oversee the county’s federal and state legislative programs as well as its public/private partnerships.
McLellan has spent almost all of her professional career with the county government, beginning with Loudoun County government in 2005 as a management fellow and later as a human resources policy and research analyst. She has been steadily promoted through the organization, becoming Budget Officer in 2013 and later head of the department. She later served as director of the Department of Finance and Budget and the county’s chief financial officer. McLellan was appointed as an assistant county administrator in 2020 and most recently supervised the Office of Emergency Management and Departments of Fire and Rescue, Transportation and Capital Infrastructure, General Services and Information Technology.
Under the direction of the County Administrator, who is appointed by the Board of Supervisors, the Office of the County Administrator directs and supervises the day-to-day operations of all Loudoun County departments and agencies within its purview.
Mr. Yudd deserves the rest. God knows he was always given the worst issues and policies to deal with.
