Young cricket players spent the summer raising about $15,000 to support Alzheimer’s disease research by playing their favorite sport.
Brothers Anand and Vijay Ravulapalli and their friend Saurabh Verma founded nonprofit Cricket for the Cure in 2020 after the brothers lost their mother to Alzheimer’s disease. It was their first exposure to the severity of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
“We realized how dangerous and widespread the disease is and how big of a role the caregivers play in helping someone with Alzheimer’s,” Anand Ravulapalli said. “So we felt like we needed to do something to raise awareness and bring attention to the disease.”
The siblings took their love for the sport of cricket and its growing popularity in the region as an opportunity to fight the disease that impacted their family. Cricket for the Cure organizes youth cricket games to spread awareness and raise money for Alzheimer’s disease, support those with the disease and their caregivers, and to fund research to make it more manageable through early detection and treatment.
After a year of planning, they put on the first middle and high school Cricket for the Cure tournament last summer, raising over $10,000.
This summer, the organization facilitated two major events. They attended the Kings College Cricket Festival in England and they hosted the second annual Cricket for Cure domestic tournament.
The Kings College Cricket Festival has been happening for over 80 years, with cricket teams from around the world invited to compete and showcase their skills. But Cricket for Cure’s invitation was different. They were given the opportunity to create a team out of the three major cricket clubs in the DC metro area.
“The local youth cricket community came together to play as one team supporting Alzheimer’s research,” Verma said.
Cricket for the Cure’s 14 and under team also connected with the Alzheimer’s Society in the UK to fundraise and spread awareness while playing at the festival. They collected over $1,500 to donate to Alzheimer’s research.
The second annual Cricket for the Cure Domestic Tournament was also a success, they said. It was held during the last two weekends of July, with over 140 kids from five different cricket clubs playing. The tournament was supported and run completely by volunteers, who donated more than 450 hours of work.
At the end of this summer’s tournament, Cricket for the Cure raised $15,000, which will go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Looking towards the future, they hope to expand their organization in a number of ways. At the Kings College Festival next year, they plan to work with the Alzheimer’s Society of the UK in advance to bring more awareness and increase fundraising while overseas. They also hope to expand the number of players and clubs participating in their domestic tournament and are looking into hosting a Cricket for the Cure Walk fundraising event.
“As the sport of cricket continues to grow, we hope to proportionally grow our organization, to keep playing cricket for a good cause,” Verma said.
Support the Cricket for Cure fundraising through the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.