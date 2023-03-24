Loudoun Transit bus service has resumed its full schedule after workers ended their months-long strike, the county government announced Friday.
Bus service, particularly commuter bus routes into Washington, DC, had been limited during the strike. Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 members had been on strike since early January in their protracted battle with county contractor Keolis North America. Union leaders on March 17 announced members would end their strike, but have not given up on stalled negotiations with Keolis.
After taking over both local and commuter bus service, previously two separate contracts, the company cut back benefits union members had previously received from the previous contractor and refused to put drivers on the two kinds of bus routes on the same pay scale—local route drivers are paid less. That disparity is unique to Loudoun Transit among Northern Virginia transit agencies.
Union members pushed county supervisors to intercede on their behalf, including levying fines against the contractor for failure to provide bus service, but other than occasional pronouncements calling on the union and Keolis to negotiate a resolution, supervisors stood back during the strike.
It is the first time Loudoun has offered its full range of Silver Line bus routes. The strike combined with staffing shortages to delay the roll out of the largest expansion of Loudoun’s transit system in more than a decade, which had been planned to coincide with opening the new Silver Line Metro stops and provide bus service to those stops.
Loudoun Transit provides weekday and limited Saturday local bus services from Purcellville through Leesburg and eastern Loudoun County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local bus routes and fares at loudoun.gov/localbus.
Loudoun Transit also operates 21 routes to the Ashburn and Loudoun Gateway Metrorail stations in Loudoun and the Innovation Center and Reston Town Center stations in Fairfax County on weekdays, with 156 bus stops. Find Silver Line bus schedules at loudoun.gov/silverlinebusroutes and information about riding Metro at loudoun.gov/silverline.
And Loudoun Transit offers morning and afternoon rush hour commuter bus service from park and ride lots in Loudoun to Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, DC. Commuter buses are equipped with reclining seats, a restroom, reading lights, overhead bins and fare boxes. Find schedules and fares at loudoun.gov/commuterbus.
Loudoun Transit also offers paratransit and on-demand bus service for residents who are unable to reach fixed-route bus services due to a disability. For more information see loudoun.gov/paratransit.
Find up-to-date information about changes to bus service at loudoun.gov/buschanges, or subscribe to email and text alerts at loudoun.gov/busbiz or learn about the Loudoun Transit mobile app at loudoun.gov/transitapp.
More information about Loudoun Transit is online at loudoun.gov/transit.
