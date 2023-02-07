.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) on Feb. 1 announced $464,000 in federal funding for Loudoun County from the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, which was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last year.
The funding will support developing a Loudoun County Safe Streets and Roads for All Action Plan.
“We have a roadway safety crisis in our country, and I’m proud to announce that today we’re taking real action to make drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians safer here in Virginia,” Wexton stated. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this federal funding is on its way to VA-10 to help reduce roadway fatalities by enabling localities to develop comprehensive roadway safety plans. Our once-in-a-generation infrastructure legislation is already having major impacts here in our communities.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the new Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary program with $5 billion over the next 5 years, to support localities’ work to develop or update comprehensive safety action plans and activities in support of those plans.
Wexton also announced Prince William County will receive $992,000 to develop a Prince William County Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.
Classic pork barrel , buying people's votes with their own money.
We always knew what Jennifer was, now we know how much she charges!
Gotta love the constant pandering but what happened to the genuine federal jurisdictional traffic issue of safety known as Route 15 north of Leesburg? Over your last two terms have you at least set up "ONE" planning meeting with the federal transportation department and Maryland and Virginia? WHY NOT????????
Once again, Jennifer Wexton has delivered nicely for Loudoun County. It's wonderful to strive for greater safety on Loudoun's roadways. Goodness knows the county has far too many traffic fatalities. I just wish that state Public Instruction Superintendent Jillian Balow would deliver nicely for Virginia. I read somewhere she's causing the state to lose millions of dollars for public education. Shame!
We have an inflation crisis in the country.
