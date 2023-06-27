On Tuesday Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) announced $13.9 million in funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to upgrade Loudoun Transit buses to low- or no-emission vehicles.
The grant funding comes from the Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivered a $5.5 billion funding boost for the program, more than six times greater than the previous five years of funding, according to Wexton’s office.
“Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, federal funding is on its way to Loudoun County to reduce our carbon footprint and modernize our local public transportation,” Wexton stated. “This is a major investment in a key transit priority for Loudoun that will benefit the entire community by providing a cleaner and quieter transit fleet. I’m excited to see our once-in-a-generation infrastructure law continue to deliver for Virginia.”
Funding from the Low or No Emission Vehicle Program is distributed to localities to help local transit agencies purchase low- or no-emission vehicles and necessary facility renovations and equipment upgrades to support those vehicles, such as electric batteries and workforce development.
County supervisors previously approved a plan to begin replacing some of the county’s lighter-duty vehicles, such as cars and SUVs used by administrative personnel, with electric vehicles.
More information about the Low or No Emission Program is online at transit.dot.gov/lowno.
(6) comments
$13 million for a green boondoggle that will have eating the costs when federal funds run out.
And it will not make an ounce of difference to the climate,
Thanks for nothing Wexton.
I am still waiting for the money from the massive Infrastructure bill. You know, the roads and the bridges/ Every year they put a band aid on them and every year they re band aid them.
For blatantly deceiving the voters of the 10th District and hiding her increasing disability, Wexton should resign.
How about we ignore the nonsense this crazy woman brings with her every time she shows up in Loudoun for a photo-op, and let's hear about the ridership numbers .
How many people are riding the commuter busses?
How many people are riding the local busses?
How many people are riding the Metro connect busses?
And finally how many paying riders are using the Silver line?
Anyone with even marginal eyesight can see the empty busses pointlessly traveling around and through the county. And go ahead, check out the Metro ridership numbers... they're so bad that it's difficult not to laugh.
But here we are, the taxpayers who have no choice but to fund this idiocy, continuing to get screwed so these dumb, and I do mean dumb, politicians can waste more money on pet projects.
Great! Wexton is bribing voters with their own tax dollars. Washington, DC is broken and we need to remember this when we vote.
I'm sure you enjoy paying taxes and getting nothing for it...I'm happy to see a few dollars come back to Loudoun to help improve things.
