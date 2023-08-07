At 5:04 p.m., the National Weather Service lifted the tornado warning for central Loudoun County. A tornado watch remains in effect through 9 p.m.
------
At 4:40 p.m., the National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for central Loudoun County through 5:15 p.m. A severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Middleburg, moving northeast at 50 mile per hour.
The storm is expected to reach Leesburg at 5:05 p.m. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Saint Louis, Paeonian Springs, Gleedsville, Upperville, Hamilton, Philomont, Lincoln and Belmont, according to the alert.
Residents in the alert area are advised to take cover.
--------
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Loudoun County and the surrounding region through 9 p.m. Aug. 7.
Storms are expected to past through the area between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. with widespread damaging winds likely and large hail and isolated tornadoes possible.
As a precaution, Loudoun County Public Schools closed its schools and campuses at 3:30 p.m. and canceled all school activities, including School Board committee meetings, for Aug. 7.
All Loudoun County Transit commuter bus service from Washington, DC, and Crystal City/the Pentagon scheduled for after 4:50 p.m. has been canceled today, following the decision by the Office of Personnel Management to release the federal workforce at 3 p.m.
The Loudoun County Government will close all facilities that are typically open during the evening, including all Parks, Recreation and Community Centers, Library branches and the Animal Shelter, effective at 5:30 p.m. Monday, August ..
The tornado watch was issued by the NWS Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK, and covers areas of Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Washington, DC.
During a watch, residents are encouraged to review and discuss their emergency plans, check supplies and identify a safe room. They should be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.